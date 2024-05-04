TAG Heuer revives its first Formula 1 watch in colourful 80s style

QUICK SUMMARY TAG Heuer has collaborated with Kith to revive its first Formula 1 watch that was originally released in 1986. The 10-piece collection is bright, colourful and screams of sporty 80s nostalgia. The TAG Heuer Formula 1 | Kith watches are available to buy now for £1,350.

Luxury Swiss watchmaker, TAG Heuer has just revived its first ever Formula 1 watch, with the help of lifestyle brand, Kith. The new TAG Heuer Formula 1 | Kith collection is made up of 10 watches that feature bright colours, upgraded materials and 80’s nostalgia.

The first TAG Heuer Formula 1 series debuted in 1986, and set some serious records. It was the very first watch to bear the TAG Heuer name and branding, and was the first premium composite quartz watch. Today, TAG Heuer has teamed up with Kith on this limited edition, co-branded collection that brings back the original Formula 1 design in a modern and exciting way.

Like the 1986 model, the new TAG Heuer Formula 1 | Kith is a quartz watch and is based on the mould of the original case which was painstakingly hunted down to develop the new watches.

The new watch holds on to many of the 1986’s features, with TAG Heuer significantly upgrading its materials. For example, the TAG Heuer Formula 1 | Kith has a sapphire crystal instead of a plastic one and the strap has been updated from plastic to rubber.

The 10 watches from the TAG Heuer Formula 1 | Kith line scream colour and vibrancy. In a range of yellow, blue, green, red and black colourways, the new watches are all powered by a quartz calibre movement, measure 35mm and come with stainless steel or rubber bracelet options.

The dial of the TAG Heuer Formula 1 | Kith watches are simply laid out, with a Kith Heuer logo sat just beneath the 12 o’clock position. This co-branding logo is the first time TAG Heuer has ever done this on a watch, and it appears on the dial, strap and caseback.

Completing the dial are circular hour markers, hours, minutes and seconds hands, and Kith’s ‘Just Us’ motto at the bottom. The bezels surrounding the dials are oversized and super sporty, paying tribute to Formula 1.

Within the TAG Heuer Formula 1 | Kith collection, seven watches are exclusive to Kith and pay tribute to its global network of stores. The new watches will undoubtedly appeal to the collector community, one of which is Ronnie Fieg, founder of Kith. It’s a special collection, as Julien Tornare, CEO of TAG Heuer notes: “it introduced a generation of collectors to our commitment to making premium timepieces at the intersection of culture and motorsports.”

Due to the series being limited edition and exclusive, many of the watches are limited to 250 or 350 pieces each, with prices starting at £1,350. The TAG Heuer Formula 1 | Kith watches are expected to be available in May at select stores worldwide.