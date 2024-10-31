TAG Heuer celebrates Senna Netflix series with limited edition watch – and I love the caseback

QUICK SUMMARY TAG Heuer has collaborated with the Senna Brand on the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon x Senna watch. The timepiece is released alongside Netflix’s new series Senna, which illustrates the life and career of Formula 1 driver Ayrton Senna. Limited to 500 pieces, the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon x Senna is priced at £33,050.

TAG Heuer has been hitting it out the park with collaborations this year, but I think this might be my favourite one yet. To celebrate the new Netflix series Senna, TAG Heuer has collaborated with the Senna Brand to create its limited edition TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon x Senna watch – and it’s the caseback you should be excited for.

As TAG Heuer is well known for its racing-inspired watches , it only seems right that the brand would make a watch in commemoration of the new six-part TV series. Now streaming on Netflix, the show depicts the life and career of Formula 1 driver, Ayrton Senna, who’s often considered the one of the best drivers of all time.

Not only does TAG Heuer have a strong racing past but it’s also heavily included within the TV series. TAG ambassador, Gabriel Leone portrays Senna in the series, and the TV show also features many of its heritage watches, including the TAG Heuer Senna S/EL Link Chronograph S25.706C.

But onto the new watch. As expected, the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon x Senna has plenty of details inspired by Senna. The carbon bezel is inscribed with ‘Senna’ and it has a tachymeter scale that reaches up to 400 km/h, which symbolises speed and precision that defined his career.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

Measuring 44mm, the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon x Senna is powered by the Calibre TH20-09 movement which can be seen through the caseback. The caseback – which is my favourite part of the new watch – displays the iconic image of Senna’s eyes looking out from his helmet. The image is extremely detailed and sits atop the movement which playfully and intricately peaks through the design.

But flipping back to the front of the watch, the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon x Senna has a skeletonised dial that sits behind two chronograph dials at the centre and a subdial at the nine o’clock position. The subdial has Senna branding and as it moves, it looks like a race car’s steering wheel.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

Displayed in black, blue and yellow, the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon x Senna also has a checkered flag motif and it’s finished with a blue rubber strap. The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon x Senna is limited to just 500 pieces and is priced at £33,050.

