Tudor unveils a classy moonphase watch in three stunning colours

Quick Summary Tudor has just launched a classy new moonphase watch. The 1926 Luna offers a stylish design with a decent spec sheet at a respectable price.

If you're a fan of the best watches on the market, chances are you're already aware of Tudor. Sat under the same umbrella as Rolex, the brand offers a range of timepieces designed to infuse classic style and more affordable pricing.

It's known for models like the Tudor Black Bay – a dive watch with real clout in the sub-£5,000 arena. More recently, we've seen things like the Black Bay Chrono with luscious pink and flamingo blue dials.

(Image credit: Tudor)

Now, the brand has found its classy side once more, with the new Tudor 1926 Luna. That name shares a lot – 1926 denotes the year when the brand was founded, while Luna nods to the moonphase complication, which can be found at the six o'clock position.

The watch sits within a 39mm case crafted from stainless steel. That sits just 10.1mm thick, which should ensure a really slick wearing experience.

(Image credit: Tudor)

That attaches to a steel bracelet, with a seven-link construction. The bracelet enjoys a mix of brushing and polishing, which should help to catch the light more, and is all attacked with a folding clasp and a safety catch.

(Image credit: Tudor)

Inside, Tudor's in-house Calibre T607-9 powers the watch. That ensures around 38 hours of power reserve, though it's worth noting that this one isn't COSC-certified as other Tudor movements are.

(Image credit: Tudor)

The moonphase indicator sits at the six o'clock position, and looks truly stunning. The dial also makes use of arabic numerals on the even indices, with triangle markers in-between. There's an air of Nomos about the design, actually, which is really nice.

Users have the choice of three different dial colours – blue, gold and black – and each version costs £2,210 (approx €2,500 / US$3,000 / AU$4,500). That's really rather reasonable for the spec sheet on offer, and should make it a popular pick.