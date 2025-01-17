Tudor debuts new Black Bay Chrono – and it’s my favourite edition yet

QUICK SUMMARY
Tudor has announced a new edition of its Black Bay Chrono watch.
The Tudor Black Bay Chrono “Flamingo Blue” boasts a baby blue dial, contrasting sub-counters and ‘snowflake’ hands.
Tudor has just launched a new Black Bay Chrono, and it might be my favourite edition of the watch yet. The new Tudor Black Bay Chrono “Flamingo Blue” has a baby blue dial, contrasting sub-counters and ‘snowflake’ hands.
The Black Bay Chrono family is one of Tudor’s most popular watch collections, and for good reason. Building off its iconic Black Bay design, the Black Bay Chrono adds dramatic chronographs to the dial, giving it that perfect contrast no matter the colour of the dial.
The Black Bay Chrono Pink was released in 2024 to much acclaim, and now Tudor is back with a new colour. Part of its new collection of Daring Watches, the Tudor Black Bay Chrono “Flamingo Blue” has a 41mm stainless steel case that houses a new baby blue or turquoise colour.
You might be thinking: “but flamingos aren’t blue?” and you’d be right. But Tudor has been inspired by the tone of blue or turquoise of the tropical waters that flamingos love. Designed to invoke a Miami South Beach vibe, the colour of the Tudor Black Bay Chrono “Flamingo Blue” is also meant to stand out and push the boundaries – because a blue flamingo does anything but blend in, right?!
The domed “Flamingo Blue” dial stands out against the black anodised aluminium bezel and black circular sub-counters. The bezel has a tachymetric scale, while the chronographs offer a seconds and elapsed minutes counter. The counters can be adjusted via the screw-down pushers that flank the winding crown on the right side of the watch.
The Tudor Black Bay Chrono “Flamingo Blue” is powered by the COSC-certified automatic Manufacture Chronograph Calibre MT5813. It has a column-wheel construction and silicon balance spring, and the movement offers a 70-hour power reserve.
For more contrast and colour, the Tudor Black Bay Chrono “Flamingo Blue” has circular white hour counters and snowflake hands. A date window also sits at the six o’clock position, and the watch is completed with a 5-link stainless steel bracelet.
I love the playfulness that Tudor has given to the name of the watch, and the colour of the Tudor Black Bay Chrono “Flamingo Blue” is truly beautiful. It’s definitely my favourite watch launch of 2025 so far, but if I know anything about Tudor, the brand will likely surprise us later in the year with launches at Watches and Wonders.
The Tudor Black Bay Chrono “Flamingo Blue” is priced at £5,020 and available to buy now.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
