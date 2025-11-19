New Tudor Ranger has a white dial and a smaller case – it's the perfect Explorer-style watch

Quick Summary Tudor has arrived at Dubai Watch Week with possibly its most popular watch to date. That takes the iconic Ranger and offers a light dial colour, and a 36mm case size.

With Dubai Watch Week now in full swing, there are a range of new watches flying out at the moment. We've already seen some really impressive pieces, which make use of new materials and techniques in their creation.

But sometimes, it's the simple things which make the most difference. Tudor has just unveiled six new models in the Ranger family and they've stolen my heart – and possibly my savings – in the process.

The Ranger, for anyone unaware, is the brand's take on a Rolex Explorer style watch. It comes complete with Arabic numerals in the three, six, nine and 12 o'clock positions, making the dial highly legible at a glance.

The new white dial models feature hands with black edges and black indices, to really up the contrast. It's called Dune White, too, and definitely leans more into the creamy, beigey off-white end of things.

That's offered in a 39mm brushed steel case, but also in a 36mm option. That's new for the range, and also brings the black dial into the smaller case size.

That will be a massively popular option for the brand. The 36mm Rolex Explorer was reintroduced in 2021, and has proven itself to be a popular pick ever since. Offering a similar looking piece with a much more attractive price tag within the Rolex camp will make this a must-have for a lot of people – the perfect everyday watch.

Pricing for the various versions can be found below:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 GBP EUR (approx.) USD (approx.) AUD (approx.) 36mm Ranger, fabric strap £2,650 €3,000 $3,475 $5,350 36mm Ranger, bracelet £2,930 €3,300 $3,850 $5,900 39mm Ranger, fabric strap £2,740 €3,100 $3,600 $5,500 39mm Ranger, bracelet £3,020 €3,400 $4,000 $6,100

Personally, I think that's a really competitive pricing structure. The circa-£3,000 range is perfect for a luxury watch that isn't crafted from precious metal or full of intricate complications, ensuring you're getting quality without really paying through the nose for it.

Tudor has always been a solid house for that sort of thing, and this new addition comes just in time to beg for one under the Christmas tree.