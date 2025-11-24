Jump to category:
Best Black Friday 2025 deals on watches under £500 – expert hand-picked deals from Seiko, Citizen, Timex and more

There has never been a better time to snag a bargain watch

Watches under £500 for Black Friday 2025
(Image credit: Goldsmiths / Chisholm Hunter / Amazon)
It's Black Friday week, folks, and that means that some of the best deals you'll see all year are flying around. Here at T3, we've been hard at work finding the early deals since the start of November, putting our collective centuries of deal-hunting experience to the test to help your cash go further.

For me, that has mostly centred around the wonderful world of watches. I've been hunting out every kind of watch, finding the best deals to bring your grail pieces into budget.

Here, I've rounded up the best options for less than £500. There's something for everyone here – whether you're looking for a new chronograph, a great dive watch, or a bargain dress watch, there's something here for you. If you want to do some hunting of your own, check out the deals from our trusted partners Goldsmiths, Chisholm Hunter, Jura Watches, Beaverbrooks, H Samuel and First Class Watches.

Dive watches

Detrash Au.M.G.
Detrash Au.M.G.: was £375 now £335 at detrash.com
Save £40 and snag a free strap on any Detrash dive watch!

Hamilton Khaki Navy Scuba
Hamilton Khaki Navy Scuba: was £645 now £450 at Goldsmiths
Save £195 on this hidden gem.

Orient Mako
Orient Mako: was £425 now £299 at First Class Watches
Still one of the best budget dive watches out there.

Tissot Seastar 1000
Tissot Seastar 1000: was £410 now £330 at Chisholm Hunter
A cool quartz dive watch.

Seiko Presage 40.5mm
Seiko Presage 40.5mm: was £490 now £275 at First Class Watches
A vintage-styled dive watch under £300? Sign me up.

Check Prices: Goldsmiths £290

Seiko Seiko Prospex Save the Ocean Monster
Seiko Seiko Prospex Save the Ocean Monster: was £500 now £350 at Chisholm Hunter
This chunky diver is bang on trend right now.

Seiko Prospex King Samurai
Seiko Prospex King Samurai: was £560 now £450 at Chisholm Hunter
A classic looking dive watch at a great price.

Chronographs

Seiko Prospex Speedtimer Go Large
Seiko Prospex Speedtimer Go Large: was £660 now £399 at Goldsmiths
Snag a killer chronograph for a bargain price.

Citizen Zenshin Super Titanium Chronograph
Citizen Zenshin Super Titanium Chronograph: was £499 now £424.15 at Chisholm Hunter
This classy Citizen has style and substance.

GMT watches

Seiko Presage Cocktail Time GMT 'Rusty Nail'
Seiko Presage Cocktail Time GMT 'Rusty Nail': was £520 now £415 at Chisholm Hunter
This classic style is perfect for classier looks.

Tissot Seastar 1000 GMT
Tissot Seastar 1000 GMT: was £495 now £420.75 at Chisholm Hunter
Get the Rolex 'Root Beer' vibe for less.

Dress watches

Hamilton American Classic Boulton
Hamilton American Classic Boulton: was £640 now £441.45 at Chisholm Hunter
A personal guilty pleasure of mine, and a bargain for less than £450.

Seiko Conceptual Series 4R35
Seiko Conceptual Series 4R35: was £299 now £159 at First Class Watches
It might be an older model, but this Seiko is still too good to miss.

Orient Bambino Small Seconds
Orient Bambino Small Seconds: was £290 now £232 at First Class Watches
An unbelievable amount of watch for the cash.

Citizen Classic 40mm
Citizen Classic 40mm: was £299 now £200 at Goldsmiths
This slick dress watch is a must have at this price.

Tissot Lovely 20mm
Tissot Lovely 20mm: was £345 now £275 at Chisholm Hunter
A rogue choice, but with the current trend for smaller watches, I think this is an underappreciated piece.

Seiko Presage Cocktail Time
Seiko Presage Cocktail Time: was £399 now £320 at Chisholm Hunter
A classic dress watch that needs no introduction.

Field watches