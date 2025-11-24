Best Black Friday 2025 deals on watches under £500 – expert hand-picked deals from Seiko, Citizen, Timex and more
There has never been a better time to snag a bargain watch
It's Black Friday week, folks, and that means that some of the best deals you'll see all year are flying around. Here at T3, we've been hard at work finding the early deals since the start of November, putting our collective centuries of deal-hunting experience to the test to help your cash go further.
For me, that has mostly centred around the wonderful world of watches. I've been hunting out every kind of watch, finding the best deals to bring your grail pieces into budget.
T3's Top Three
- Detrash dive watch: £40 off with FREE strap
- Gorgeous G-Shock: now just £49
- Cool Citizen: Over £120 less than retail
Here, I've rounded up the best options for less than £500. There's something for everyone here – whether you're looking for a new chronograph, a great dive watch, or a bargain dress watch, there's something here for you. If you want to do some hunting of your own, check out the deals from our trusted partners Goldsmiths, Chisholm Hunter, Jura Watches, Beaverbrooks, H Samuel and First Class Watches.
Dive watches
Save £40 and snag a free strap on any Detrash dive watch!
Save £195 on this hidden gem.
Still one of the best budget dive watches out there.
A cool quartz dive watch.
A vintage-styled dive watch under £300? Sign me up.
Check Prices: Goldsmiths £290
This chunky diver is bang on trend right now.
A classic looking dive watch at a great price.
Chronographs
Snag a killer chronograph for a bargain price.
This classy Citizen has style and substance.
GMT watches
This classic style is perfect for classier looks.
Get the Rolex 'Root Beer' vibe for less.
Dress watches
A personal guilty pleasure of mine, and a bargain for less than £450.
It might be an older model, but this Seiko is still too good to miss.
An unbelievable amount of watch for the cash.
This slick dress watch is a must have at this price.
A rogue choice, but with the current trend for smaller watches, I think this is an underappreciated piece.
A classic dress watch that needs no introduction.