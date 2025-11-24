Best Black Friday 2025 deals on watches under £500 – expert hand-picked deals from Seiko, Citizen, Timex and more

It's Black Friday week, folks, and that means that some of the best deals you'll see all year are flying around. Here at T3, we've been hard at work finding the early deals since the start of November, putting our collective centuries of deal-hunting experience to the test to help your cash go further.

For me, that has mostly centred around the wonderful world of watches. I've been hunting out every kind of watch, finding the best deals to bring your grail pieces into budget.

T3's Top Three

Here, I've rounded up the best options for less than £500. There's something for everyone here – whether you're looking for a new chronograph, a great dive watch, or a bargain dress watch, there's something here for you. If you want to do some hunting of your own, check out the deals from our trusted partners Goldsmiths, Chisholm Hunter, Jura Watches, Beaverbrooks, H Samuel and First Class Watches.

Dive watches

Chronographs

GMT watches

Dress watches