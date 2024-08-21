Eau de toilette, eau de parfum and aftershave: what's the difference and which should you choose?

When you head into a perfume shop or try to buy a new scent online, you’ll often see these terms float around: eau de toilette, eau de parfum and aftershave. But what do they actually mean? What’s the difference between the three? And most importantly, which one should you choose?

Before we get down to the nitty gritty, the basic fact is this: when you see a term like ‘eau de toilette’ on your fragrance bottle or packaging, it’s all to do with concentration. It doesn’t necessarily determine the quality of the best men’s fragrances and colognes or the best women’s perfumes and fragrances that you buy, but it will affect the smell, longevity and price of the scent.

So, in the battle of eau de toilette vs eau de parfum vs aftershave: which should you choose? Here’s everything you need to know about what each one is and why you might pick one over the other.

What is eau de toilette?

Eau de toilette is referred to as a lighter and softer perfume, due to its lower concentration of oils. Eau de toilettes typically have between five - 15% of essential perfume oils and will last between four - seven hours on average. Due to this longevity and subtler scent, eau de toilettes or EDTs are recommended for daytime wear – see our picks for daytime fragrances for men – or for the office , as they’re not too overpowering yet still hold onto your skin and clothes for a while.

What is eau de parfum?

In comparison, eau de parfum is stronger than an EDT as it has a higher concentration of essential perfume oils. Eau de parfums or EDPs have between 10-20% perfume oils and will last up to eight hours, so if you’re looking for a stronger and longer lasting scent, EDP is the one to go for. As EDP is more powerful, this type of perfume is recommended for nighttime wear – see our picks for evening fragrances for men – and it’s said to be kinder to sensitive skin.

What is aftershave and cologne?

While you might expect aftershaves and colognes to be stronger than EDTs and EDPs, they’re actually the lightest form of fragrance you can find. Aftershave has between 1-3% of essential oils whereas cologne contains 2-8%.

There are a few reasons why you’d pick an aftershave over an EDT and EDP and that’s because it’s used and seen as a skincare product. Aftershave is designed to soothe and moisturise the skin after shaving with the best electric shavers , and it can help prevent irritation, razor bumps and redness, while adding a light scent to a fresh shave.

Eau de toilette vs eau de parfum vs aftershave: which should I choose?

Should you choose eau de toilette, eau de parfum or aftershave? The quick answer is that it completely depends on the type of fragrance you choose, the occasion you want to wear it for and your budget.

If you want a fragrance that’s strong but isn’t too cloying, eau de toilettes are the best option. As EDTs have a lower oil concentration, they’ll be less expensive so they’re also very budget friendly. But if you want a powerful scent that lasts all day or something for the evening, an eau de parfum is the one for you. EDPs will have a higher price tag than an EDT as they have more essential perfume oils.

Aftershave is the odd man out here, but it’s a great pick if you regularly shave, trim and shape your facial hair. Cologne is even more on the outs than aftershave, but if you want something even lighter than an EDT, cologne is your best bet.