Over 7,000 campers buy this sleeping mat monthly – now it’s less than $30!

A good night's rest is key on any camping trip
One of the most important pieces of kit in your camping arsenal is a good sleeping mat. After all, a night under the stars is a far cry from your cosy bed, so ensuring you get a good night’s rest is key. A quality camping mat – and a solid sleeping bag – are therefore essential.
The Fun Pak Sleeping Pad has been on Amazon’s best-seller list for quite some time now, selling over 7,000 units per month (although this month it’s been over 10,000 so far). Right now, you can snag it for just $29.97, saving you 40% off its original $49.99 price tag.
This best-selling camping mat is made from tough 40D nylon with an inner TPU coating, takes less than a minute to inflate with its built-in pump and rolls up small enough to stow in your backpack. Save 40% off now!
We haven’t tested the Fun Pak Sleeping Pad ourselves, however, it has racked up more than 3,500 reviews on Amazon, with 70% of these being five-star and 13% four-star – which is very good going.
Made from tough 40D nylon with an inner TPU coating, this sleeping mat is built to last. It features a built-in pillow for added neck support and (apparently) weighs less than a water bottle, so it won’t slow you down on your adventures.
Reviewers have also praised how quickly it is to inflate with its built-in pump, with popular outdoor YouTube Luke from The Outdoor Gear Review, confirming it only took him 45 seconds. It also deflates quickly and rolls up very small, so that you can easily stow it in your backpack.
A few things you should know (which people have commented on, including The Outdoor Gear Review): this camping mat is 75.5 inches long, 25 inches wide, and 3.5 inches thick, which isn’t what’s stated online, so you must be aware before you buy to avoid disappointment.
All-in-all, if you're a first-time camper looking for an affordable sleeping mat to accompany you on your outdoor escapes, this one could be a great contender, especially at this price. Grab it while you can!
