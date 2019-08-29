Best telescopes 2019: get stargazing with these top telescopes for beginners and pros

It’s official: space has never felt cooler or more within our grasp. That’s why it’s no surprise so many people are buying the best telescopes around to see more of the universe, learn more about space and even get into astrophotography.

After all, Elon Musk is making bold promises about colonising Mars, Virgin Galactic is paving the way for space tourism, more ambitious sci-fi movies are being released about exploring the cosmos and let’s not forget it’s been 50 years since the first Moon landing.

There are budget-friendly telescopes on the market, which is great news for beginners or those who aren’t so sure about stargazing. But you need to make sure your expectations are well-aligned with whichever telescope you’ve set your sights on.

From aperture and focal length, through to portability and price design, there’s a lot to consider when buying the best telescope for you. There are also three types of telescope that do slightly different things.

We’ve collected together a range of the best telescopes, including GPS-enabled devices that find the stars for you and telescopes with out of this world optics, through to the top budget-friendly scopes and devices created with ambitious young wannabe astronauts in mind.

Best telescope: our expert pick

If you’re on a tight budget or travel a lot, the best telescope for you will be cheaper and far more portable. For anyone who wants to take their stargazing hobby seriously, they’ll need a telescope that’s sturdy, easy to set-up and powerful enough to view the moon, nearby planets and deep sky objects.

For those reasons, out of all of the best telescopes around right now, our top choice is the Celestron 31045 AstroMaster 130EQ Reflector Telescope . It’s a solid telescope that provides you with a premium stargazing experience at home, yet doesn’t require tools to set-up. This makes it a good option for stargazing parties and taking camping.

Choosing the best telescope for you

It’s a great time to find the best telescope for you. That’s because there’s more choice, more accessories to make your new stargazing hobby more practical and fun, as well as different brands entering the market to cater for all needs. But lots of choice can make finding the right telescope confusing.

The key questions you need to ask yourself are: what do you want to be able to see? How much space do you have to keep the telescope when you’re not using it? How much do you want to spend?

It’s also worth considering where and when you’ll use your telescope. Most telescopes will need to be used outside – you won’t get a great view if you just point one out of your window because light pollution and the heat from your home will affect your view. So bear that in mind when considering portability and ease of set-up.

There are also three types of telescope: refractors, reflectors and catadioptric or compound telescopes. They each have a different kind of lens set-up, which means they can provide different results.

Now you have answers to those all-important questions, it’s time to read through our list of the best telescopes you can buy right now.

The best telescopes to buy now

(Image credit: Svbony)

1. Svbony SV25 Refractor Telescope A small telescope that’s great for kids and beginners Reasons to buy + Light and portable + Super easy set-up $53.54 View at Amazon

This quick to set-up, small telescope is perfect for beginners and children who want to try stargazing for the first time. The great thing about this telescope is because it’s small and easy to get up-and-running, it gives those new to looking at space more confidence before they graduate to a bigger telescope – without the commitment or big price tag.

This 60mm aperture refractor telescope comes with an adjustable aluminium tripod, which can keep the scope stable as you stargaze, as well as a phone mount adapter so you can easily take photos and videos of what you spot in the sky.

Because it’s an entry-level telescope aimed mainly at kids, it’s good for looking at the Moon, closer objects and even land objects, but you’ll need a more advanced scope to be able to see other objects in the night sky in more detail.

(Image credit: Celestron)

2. Celestron 11069 Nexstar 8SE Telescope The best telescope for lazy stargazers with a big budget Reasons to buy + On-board computer does the hard work + Portable in comparison to others Reasons to avoid - Expensive for a hobbyist $1,199 View at Amazon

Celestron is one of the best telescope brands out there, creating a huge range of devices aimed at all levels – that’s why many of the telescopes on this list are from Celestron. The NexStar 8SE is one of Celestron’s high-end computerised devices, which means it does the hard work for you and can automatically find more than 40,000 celestial objects with the touch of a few buttons.

It has a large 8-inch aperture and good light-gathering ability, which means you’re guaranteed to get a clear view of many deep space objects with this advanced telescope.

Of course there are much cheaper options available, which can give you a similar view, as well as smaller 6-inch and 4-inch models of this same telescope with a smaller price tag to match. However, this model ticks all of the boxes if you’re looking for a telescope that helps you easily study the bits of the cosmos you’re most interested.

Amazon is currently selling the NexStar 8SE with a bundle of other fantastic stargazing additions, including an eyepiece and filter kit with 14 accessories and a phone scope adapter. The latter enables you to easily take photos of the objects you spot in space.

(Image credit: Celestron)

3. Celestron 21036 Powerseeker 70AZ Telescope The best telescope for kids who are really into stargazing Reasons to buy + A solid option for beginners + Comes with astronomy software Reasons to avoid - Still pricey for newbie hobbyists $75.43 View at Amazon

If you’re looking for a telescope that isn’t basic and aimed at smaller children but will still suit beginners, then the 21036 PowerSeeker 70AZ telescope from Celestron is an easy-to-use option that’s a good choice for both adults and kids who are new to astronomy. Its set-up is pretty simple thanks to its altazimuth mount, this essentially means there’s no additional alignment or calibration necessary.

As well as the simple set-up, this 70mm beginner’s telescope has a sturdy aluminium tripod and comes with two different eyepieces, as well as astronomy software to guide you on your journey into the cosmos.

Of course this is still a rather basic telescope, so expect to see closer objects and the Moon as well, but not deeper parts of space. If you want a slightly better view, this same telescope comes with an 80mm lens or, alternatively, if you want a cheaper and more basic telescope for younger kids, check out the 50mm and 60mm versions.

4. Meade LX90-ACF The best telescope for serious stargazers Reasons to buy + Tracking system finds objects automatically + Industry-leading optic technology $1,799 View at Amazon

This high-end telescope has a built-in Sony GPS sensor, which determines your precise location and means it can find more than 30,000 stars, planets, nebulae, comets and galaxies for you super fast.

Alternatively, you can select the ‘Tonight’s Best’ feature, which gives you a guided tour of the best sights based on where you are in the world and which celestial objects are visible right now.

It’s also built to download free upgrades about comets, satellites and any new discoveries, which means its smart features and role as a tour guide of the night skies are never going to go out of date.

5. Celestron Travelscope 70 A rugged telescope that's built for adventures Reasons to buy + Ideal for those who want to stargaze on-the-move + Great value for money Reasons to avoid - Quality and experience is far from premium $72.15 View at Amazon 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Plenty of people want an old-school-style telescope that’ll look nice in their bedroom or living room and stay put. But if you’re a fan of the great outdoors, or live in a city and can’t see great views because there’s just too much light pollution, you’re going to need a telescope that likes to travel along with you.

Luckily, Celestron has a light and portable telescope called the Travelscope 70, which is lightweight, mobile and even comes with its own backpack making it perfect for travelling, hiking and any other kind of outdoorsy adventure.

Of course packing optical tech into a smaller, lighter frame is going to mean a slightly less premium experience when it comes to the quality of the tripod and lenses, as well as magnification. But for the price, it’s ideal for beginners, travellers and even kids who you’re not sure are likely to keep their new hobby up for long.

(Image credit: Orion)

6. Orion 10012 Skyscanner 100mm Tabletop Reflector Telescope The ideal telescope for lunar lovers Reasons to buy + Super portable + Good price Reasons to avoid - A bit pricey for a beginner $123.59 View at Amazon

If you’re looking for an entry-level telescope with a difference, try one of the tabletop designs from Orion. The 10012 Skyscanner 100mm telescope isn’t designed to be attached to a tripod, but works well on a table – ideal if you have a table in your garden or want a scope to take and use on the picnic tables at your local park.

This super portable telescope comes with two 1.25” eyepieces, astronomy software to get you started, as well as an Orion EZ Finder II reflex sight, which makes aiming the telescope relatively easy.

It is a well-priced, entry level scope, so don’t expect to see deep space objects unless you’ve got no light pollution. However, you should be able to see the Moon, as well as details on nearby planets. What sets this telescope apart from some of the other entry level devices is it isn’t made from plastic parts – which makes for a more quality feel and sturdy telescope.

7. Celestron 31045 AstroMaster 130EQ Reflector Telescope A highly-capable telescope for taking on camping trips Reasons to buy + Provides fantastically clear images + A no-tool set-up process $227.99 View at Amazon

This Celestron is a very capable reflector telescope that has a sturdy, fairly large build. But despite its solid design and stability, you don’t need tools to set it up – and, it’s easy to pack away for taking camping or to stargazing events.

It has everything you need to get started, including a 10mm and 20mm eyepiece, a StarPointer red dot finderscope and free astronomy software to teach you the basics.

The telescope has an Equatorial Mount, which allows you to track objects smoothly as they move across the sky, providing bright, clear images of the Moon, planets, star clusters, and much, much more.

(Image credit: Celestron)

8. Celestron 76mm Firstscope Apollo 11 Edition A tabletop telescope for lunar lovers Reasons to buy + Tabletop design makes it easy to move and view + Amazing Apollo 11 extras $45.78 View at Amazon

The Celestron 76mm Firstscope has long been one of our favourite telescopes for beginners, with its lightweight, tabletop design, which makes it the best choice for kids or anyone else who might struggle with a larger scope on a tripod.

This year, the Firstscope has been redesigned for the 50th anniversary of the Moon landings. Now it features a Moon design on the side, as well as commemorative coins and an astronomy book all about the Moon and how to spot the 50 most interesting things on the lunar surface.

This is a Dobsonian-style telescope with a 76mm aperture reflector optical tube attached, which makes navigating the night sky really easy, all you have to do is point the tube and take a look.

(Image credit: Orion)

9. Orion Skyquest XT8 Plus Dobsonian Relfector Telescope Kit Best deluxe Dobsonian telescope Reasons to buy + High-end telescope + Looks fantastic Reasons to avoid - Limited astronomy features $499.99 View at Amazon

As you can probably tell, the SkyQuest XT8 Plus has a different look to some of the other telescopes on the list, which Orion believes makes it even easier to use. It’s known in the telescoping world as a Dobsonian design, which means it’s a Newtonian telescope based on the design of amateur astronomer John Dobson.

This great-looking telescope has been upgraded (that’s what the Plus is for) and now has space for accessories and comes with a lot of new features, including a redesigned base and focuser, as well as a Safety Film Solar Filter and DeepMap 600 folding star chart to help you navigate your way around the night sky.

According to Orion, the telescope is built around an 8" parabolic primary mirror, which can collect a lot of light and therefore significantly increases your chances of spotting deep space objects, like smaller structures in faint galaxies, as well as dust lanes in nebulas – this is one seriously smart scope.

If the XT8 Plus is a little too expensive and luxe, then check out some of the other Orion Dobsonian telescopes in the same range, including the XT4.5.