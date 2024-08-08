Is Montane’s Petrichor Technology the game-changer we’ve been waiting for?

In the ever-evolving world of outdoor gear, British outdoor brand Montane has raised the bar in sustainable waterproofing with its latest innovation, the Petrichor Technology.

This 100% waterproof (is there such a thing?) 3-layer fabric promises unparalleled breathability and weather protection, setting a new standard for high-performance, eco-friendly outdoor apparel.

Petrichor Technology’s advanced construction features a windproof, non-porous hydrophilic membrane that efficiently transports moisture away from the body.

This is combined with a 100% recycled Nylon 21D Ripstop face fabric and a durable Tricot lining, ensuring the wearer's microclimate is managed effectively.

Of course, the technology uses recycled materials, a PFAS-free membrane, and PFC-free DWR to adhere to current market trends, customer demands and the brand’s sustainability goals.

Montane's introduction of Petrichor Technology arrives at a pivotal moment in the industry, echoing the advancements seen in rival technologies such as Columbia’s OutDry Extreme and Gore-Tex ePE.

Both technologies prioritise sustainability and high performance, but Montane’s approach offers a unique blend of lightweight construction and eco-conscious materials.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The first products to launch using the Petrichor Technology are the new Cetus Lite and Torren waterproof jackets.

Montane’s Marketing Director, Matthew Hickman, aptly sums up the essence of Petrichor Technology: “Our inspiration for this new technology is rooted in the outdoor spaces where we test our products and our commitment to reducing our environmental impact. Petrichor Technology answers the need for a PFAS-free, breathable, lightweight, waterproof fabric at a time of change in the industry.”