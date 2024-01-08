New Balance confirms launch date and price of FuelCell SuperComp Elite v4

Step aside, Nike Alphafly 2: New Balance just confirmed the availability of its latest high-octane running shoe, the FuelCell SuperComp Elite v4. The highly anticipated racer, featuring a thinner carbon fibre plate and offering 'superior' energy return, goes on sale on 1 February 2024, which is only a few weeks away.

The FuelCell SuperComp Elite offers dynamic energy return in a lightweight package franchise for competition at the highest levels. The shoes sport the Energy Arc system (see also: New Balance SuperComp Trainer review), a propriety technology that uses a 'cambered' carbon plate paired with a midsole void focused around additional compression, energy storage and, ultimately, higher energy returns.

(Image credit: New Balance)

Judging by the photos, the New Balance FuelCell SuperComp Elite v4 underwent some changes. Most notable are the sharper angles around the heel and the upper. While the third iteration has a sock-like upper construction, New Balance seems to have chosen to use an engineered mesh material for the v4.

The fourth iteration of New Balance's pinnacle running shoes has a new PEBA-based midsole material, a thinner carbon fibre plate, and an updated, breathable upper.

Stack height under the heel is, naturally, just under 40 mm for men (36 mm for the women's version) with a 4 mm drop.

The men's version weighs only 7.8oz (approx. 221g, size 9.5), while the women’s is 6.1oz (approx 173g, size 7).

There is no information available on the sustainability credentials of the shoes; we've reached out to New Balance to find out more about what materials are used in the FuelCell SuperComp Elite v4.

The shoes will be available to buy at New Balance UK and New Balance US for a recommended retail price of £260/ $250 (approx. AU$ 372) – AU price and availability TBC.