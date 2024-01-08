New Balance confirms launch date and price of FuelCell SuperComp Elite v4

We'll be able to get hold of a pair of one of the most-hyped running trainer very soon

NB FuelCell SuperComp Elite v4
(Image credit: New Balance)
Matt Kollat
By Matt Kollat
published

Step aside, Nike Alphafly 2: New Balance just confirmed the availability of its latest high-octane running shoe, the FuelCell SuperComp Elite v4. The highly anticipated racer, featuring a thinner carbon fibre plate and offering 'superior' energy return, goes on sale on 1 February 2024, which is only a few weeks away.

The FuelCell SuperComp Elite offers dynamic energy return in a lightweight package franchise for competition at the highest levels. The shoes sport the Energy Arc system (see also: New Balance SuperComp Trainer review), a propriety technology that uses a 'cambered' carbon plate paired with a midsole void focused around additional compression, energy storage and, ultimately, higher energy returns.

NB FuelCell SuperComp Elite v4

(Image credit: New Balance)

Judging by the photos, the New Balance FuelCell SuperComp Elite v4 underwent some changes. Most notable are the sharper angles around the heel and the upper. While the third iteration has a sock-like upper construction, New Balance seems to have chosen to use an engineered mesh material for the v4.

The fourth iteration of New Balance's pinnacle running shoes has a new PEBA-based midsole material, a thinner carbon fibre plate, and an updated, breathable upper.

Stack height under the heel is, naturally, just under 40 mm for men (36 mm for the women's version) with a 4 mm drop.

The men's version weighs only 7.8oz (approx. 221g, size 9.5), while the women’s is 6.1oz (approx 173g, size 7). 

There is no information available on the sustainability credentials of the shoes; we've reached out to New Balance to find out more about what materials are used in the FuelCell SuperComp Elite v4.

The shoes will be available to buy at New Balance UK and New Balance US for a recommended retail price of £260/ $250 (approx. AU$ 372) – AU price and availability TBC.

CATEGORIES
Running
Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸