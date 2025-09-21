Netflix's huge, "surreal" show gets a teaser ahead of 2026 return

It's always nice to see a project doing well on Netflix despite the headwinds against it – and that's how I'd describe One Piece. While the show had plenty of things going for it before its first season came out, including a huge fanbase for the manga and anime on which it was based, it wasn't necessarily an obvious hit.

After all, plenty of live-action anime adaptations before it haven't done that well, and the budget required from Netflix to really mirror the action from the source material is significant enough that it would need good audience numbers to merit a second run of episodes. Thankfully, it ticked that box and Netflix renewed, with a much-teased second season coming sometime in 2026.

ONE PIECE: Season 2 | Sneak Peek | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

We just got another sneak peek, this time featuring some brief new footage of the new season alongside talking head interviews from the stars of the show, and it looks like it'll go from strength to strength with new locations, and some iconic characters entering the fray, including Tashigi (a fan favourite who should play a big role as the series continues to unfold).

The fan reaction to the first season of One Piece was really positive, and a lot of that hype centred around how well-cast the show was, with actors who really look like their characters from the manga, but also have the same vibe as those that fans have been enjoying for years. Under this trailer, the comments seem like they confirm people are just as impressed this time around.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

One person summed it up nicely, writing: "It's still surreal how accurate the castings feel". That's the sort of comment that probably gives casting directors a warm, fuzzy feeling – and it's a great indication that the show should continue to thrill when it eventually returns. It's a little hard to know when that'll be, though.

Netflix has repeatedly shown off the second season in teasers and at events, but this latest teaser makes it look like it's still in production, or only recently finished shooting – so it could still be a long while until it's ready. Whether that "2026" window means early in the year, summer, or even later, will be key to sustaining the excitement that fans are feeling right now.

