Ford's hybrid pickup truck is coming to the UK

It seems like an age since Ford announced the plug-in hybrid version of the Ranger (in fact it's been a full year). Now though it's confirmed to be coming to the UK and the rest of Europe in 2025.

While this isn't a full electric model like the Ford F-150 Lightning, the smaller Ranger model combines a 2.3-litre Ford EcoBoost petrol engine with a 75kW electric motor and a pretty tiny 11.8kWh battery. This allows a rather conservative 27 miles of electric only driving, but principally delivers more power than the existing top-spec 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel – 279 mechanical horsepower and 690Nm of torque, to be precise.

The new Stormtrak launch edition will be exclusively powered by this PHEV combo engine, while it will also be available as an option for the Wildtrak and XLT series models. That's a serious commitment to hybrid power for the UK's best-selling truck.

(Image credit: Ford)

The Stromrak edition looks extra special and features 18-inch alloys, matrix LED headlights, Ford Sync 4 OS, adaptive cruise control and a top-spec 10-speaker B&O sound system in the cabin. It also comes in a special Chill Grey paint colour which looks particularly fresh – though it also comes in Agate black if you want something subtler.

These trucks are of course designed for work, so they also include Ford's Pro Power Onboard, with power for up to 6.9kW of tools, directly from the truck – which saves carrying a separate generator.

Produced in South Africa, the Ford Ranger PHEV is expected to start deliveries in spring 2025. Final prices are still to be confirmed.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Ford) (Image credit: Ford) (Image credit: Ford) (Image credit: Ford) (Image credit: Ford) (Image credit: Ford)