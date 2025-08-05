Le Creuset adds new Nuit colourway – here are my 5 favourites from the collection

QUICK SUMMARY Le Creuset has added a new colour to its cookware collections. The Nuit colourway is the brand’s darkest blue yet and is available on its most iconic appliances.

Le Creuset has added yet another new colour to its iconic enamelled cast iron cookware collection. The new Nuit colourway is inspired by the night sky, and is the brand’s darkest blue yet – here are my five favourites from the new collection.

Despite its extensive ranges of cookware, bakeware and kitchen essentials, Le Creuset very rarely adds new products to its portfolio. Instead, the brand adds new colours for specific holidays, like Halloween and Christmas, or for different seasons, like summer and autumn.

While we’re still in the height of summer, Le Creuset’s new Nuit colourway is definitely more suited to autumn and winter cooking and serving, but is a versatile colour that’ll fit any kitchen aesthetic. Nuit is named after the French ‘Bonne Nuit’ which translates to good night, and is described by the brand as a ‘deep romantic midnight blue’.

Although Le Creuset is best known for its volcanic shade , Le Creuset has plenty of blues to choose from, including the light shaded chambray, the darker deep teal and brighter azure. While Le Creuset has covered its bases with blue, Nuit is definitely the darker blue in its repertoire.

Le Creuset recommends pairing Nuit with both light and bold colours, like volcanic and sea salt. The Nuit colour is also available across all Le Creuset’s most popular appliances, including its casserole dishes, mugs, plates, skillets, and more.

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

My favourites from the Nuit colourway are the Cast Iron Round and Shallow casseroles . As autumn is on the horizon, casserole dishes are perfect for autumnal or fall cooking, aka my favourite time of year – soup, stew and pie season! The Stoneware Petite Casserole is also a favourite, as it can make personal or single portions.

Le Creuset’s skillets are also available in Nuit and in many different sizes, including grill and standard versions. They can be used in the oven and on hob, making them incredibly versatile for all types of cooking and baking.

My last favourite is the Stoneware Oval Spoon Rest . It might sound like a ridiculous or pointless thing, but it’s actually one of the most commonly used essentials in my kitchen!