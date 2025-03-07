Le Creuset launches the On The Go collection, and it's the fanciest tupperware I’ve ever seen
Le Creuset takes on YETI with its On The Go line-up
QUICK SUMMARY
Le Creuset has launched its On The Go collection, featuring water bottles, travel mugs, food flasks and lunch boxes.
Prices on the new Le Creuset On The Go line start at £30.
Le Creuset has just launched its most travel-friendly collection yet. Featuring the fanciest tupperware I’ve ever seen, the new Le Creuset On The Go collection is colourful, stylish and could rival the likes of YETI with its versatile functionality.
Best known for its cast iron casserole dishes, Le Creuset is finally launching a new collection outside of a seasonal holiday. Typically, the brand debuts new cookware in a new colourway or within a theme, like hearts for Valentine’s Day, but its latest collection is for all-year-round, and perfect for those who take food and drink with them on the go.
Hence the name of the new range: the Le Creuset On The Go collection. The line-up features insulated water bottles, travel mugs, food flasks and lunch boxes, and they’re easily the fanciest tupperware and storage containers I’ve ever seen.
Designed to “let you move in colour”, the On The Go collection comes in many iconic Le Creuset colours, including volcanic orange, cerise, bamboo green and nectar. All products can be used to transport hot and cold refreshments, and are lightweight so you can take them with you to the office, gym, on camping trips and more.
The On The Go Water Bottle comes in 500ml and 1-litre options, and has a similar design to Chilly water bottles. It has double insulation for both hot and cold drinks, plus the lids can be used as a built-in cup. The On The Go Travel Mug is a thermal coffee cup that comes in a 350ml size and locks in heat with its double wall insulation. It also has an adapted opening system so you can open it with one hand, and it has a leakproof lid to avoid spills.
My favourite products in the On The Go collection are the Food Flasks and Lunch Box. As someone who tries to bring in food to the office, I tend to avoid a few of my tupperware boxes as I don’t completely trust that they won’t open in my bag and spill its contents everywhere – it hasn’t happened yet, but you never know!
But the On The Go Lunch Box is definitely the one I’ll be adding to my basket. It comes in a 900ml size and has a 3-in-1 design that allows it to preserve, store and transport food. It has a stainless steel construction, and a sturdy clip-on lid which I definitely trust not to spring open during my commute.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
As well as being Le Creuset’s most travel-friendly collection yet, the On The Go range is also the most affordable. Prices on the Le Creuset On The Go collection start at £30 and go up to £175, with the most expensive option being the Ultimate Dining Set which features all four products. As of writing, US pricing and availability hasn’t been announced.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
