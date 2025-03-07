Samsung's XR headset could beat Apple Vision Pro in at least one area

Quick Summary Samsung is planning to launch a Vision Pro rival – and it could offer one major upgrade. That comes in the display technology, which was already seriously impressive in the Vision Pro.

The cutting edge of technology is an exciting place to be. Major brands are always working on new technology, in a bid to push the boundaries of what we believe is possible.

Right now, there are two main areas of progression. The first is foldable phones, but the other is the world of mixed reality and VR headsets. That market was shaken up significantly back in 2023 when Apple announced its Apple Vision Pro headset.

Never one to sit still, Samsung is said to be working on a competitor. That project also involves Google and Qualcomm according to previous announcements – and it could beat the Vision Pro in on significant area.

According to a report in the Korean publication, The Elec, Samsung is planning to utilise an OLED on Silicon (OLEDOS) panel for the display. That will measure 1.3-inches, and feature a pixel density of 3,800ppi.

That will outshine the 3,400ppi of the Apple Vision Pro, which uses a 1.42-inch panel of the same design. It certainly sounds like the Samsung device will slightly pip Apple's in the resolution stakes, though – a seriously impressive feat given the already impressive performance of the Vision Pro.

It also suggests that the Samsung device isn't going to be all that affordable. Panels of that quality don't come cheap – the report suggests samples cost around $1,000 – and the prevailing wisdom seems to be that the brand will opt for a top-down strategy similar to Apple, where they start with a more costly option before exploring something more consumer-friendly.

It's not just Samsung and Apple who are in on the act. Reports also suggest that Meta could be looking to adopt the display technology, albeit in a more cost-effective manner.

That's expected to launch in 2026, though details are more scant on that one. Regardless, it's an exciting time to be interested in the industry.