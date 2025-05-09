Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses under threat from an old rival – have two years to prepare for battle
Will they be as stylish though?
Quick Summary
A report from a usually reliable source claims Apple is working on a chip for non-AR smart glasses to rival Ray-Ban Meta.a.
It suggests the chip could be ready by the end of 2026, with the hardware then possible for a 2027 release.
Smart glasses have been attempted by several companies, and they've been around for a number of years now. But none have been quite as popular as the Ray-Ban Meta glasses – not least thanks to the fact they look much like your standard Ray-Bans.
However, they could be under threat from a heavyweight rival.
A recent report has suggested that competition might be coming from Apple. According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg (via 9to5Google), the Cupertino company is developing a chip for non-AR smart glasses which it intends to mass produce by the end of 2026 or early 2027.
Gurman claims the chip in development is similar to what is currently offered in the Apple Watch and he also believes the hardware that it drives could arrive within the next two years.
What's been claimed about this smart glasses chip so far?
Bloomberg's report says that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. will handle production, as it makes Apple's other chips, and the non-AR glasses processor is being customised to further improve power efficiency compared to what is offered on Apple Watch.
It added that the chip is "also being designed to control the multiple cameras that are planned for the glasses".
Not much else was revealed about the project, although we hope there will be at least the same attention to style as Ray-Ban and Meta give its glasses. Gurman did also report that its smart glasses won't be the only wearables Apple introduces cameras to in the future.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
In his report, he says that most Apple devices could benefit: "The company also is spreading its bets. Apple has been working on adding cameras to its AirPods and smartwatches, aiming to turn those products into AI products well.
"The company is developing a chip called Nevis for the camera-equipped Apple Watch and a component named Glennie for the similarly outfitted AirPods. Apple is aiming to have those chips ready by around 2027."
Nothing is confirmed yet, of course, but if Gurman is right, the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses could have some interesting competition in the next couple of years.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
This cult-favourite YETI chair just got a comeback, and the timing couldn’t be better
The Hondo Beach Chair is back for Drop Days Week 2, and just in time for serious summer lounging
-
Samsung's tri-fold Galaxy phone tipped to come with a hidden battery surprise
Source reveals how Samsung might be able to create a superthin device with decent battery life
-
I tried Apple’s fastest Mac and it blew my mind
How much faster really is the Mac Studio M3 Ultra?
-
I must admit, if the iPhone 17 Air is this thin I'd never stop worrying
Newly leaked images show an iPhone that's so slim I'd be concerned about breaking it
-
Apple's new content curation service is about as Apple as it gets
The new Snapshot section is very pretty, but it's also missing something pretty important
-
Samsung's flagship phones will reportedly maintain one key advantage over iPhone
Apple is said to be struggling to match Samsung in a specific tech area
-
New Apple Vision Pro tipped for early 2026, but might not be what you expect
The second generation Vision Pro may not be the game-changing model you're hoping for
-
If the iPhone 17 Pro adds these 4 new features I'm already sold
Apple needs to make a big swing
-
Apple's Severance computer may have been a joke, but the keyboard is coming for real
Tell us where we can sign up!
-
Apple Watch is set to get Apple Intelligence this year, but only with a little help from a friend
Bring on watchOS 12