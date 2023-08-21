The Lamborghini Lanzador is the best-looking electric car you'll never drive

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

After releasing a teaser image last week, we were finally treated to the unveiling of the Lamborghini Lanzador at Monterey Car Week. The car represents the first preview of their next-generation offering, which will include all-electric vehicles for the first time.

And what a thing of beauty it is! Based on a 2+2 Gran Tourer body shape, the Lanzador features iconic Lamborghini styling that feels instantly familiar without being derivative. Company CEO, Stephan Winkelmann, said, "With this concept, we are ushering in a new car segment, the Ultra GT, which is poised to offer customers a new and unparalleled driving experience, one that’s quintessentially Lamborghini.”

It's not just a pretty face, either. The technology inside should put this car in a good position to do battle with the best EVs on the market. Each axle gets its own motor, providing all-wheel drive. That should make this a real do-anything, go-anywhere car.

Drivers can even alter controls on the steering wheel, to adjust the behaviour and responsiveness of the vehicle in real time. That should enable you to really tailor the experience to the road you're driving on, and make things as enjoyable as possible.

Of course, this is a Lamborghini, so another plus point is power. Sure, a duo of electric motors aren't the same as a snarling V10, but the experience needs to be if it's going to warrant the Raging Bull badge on the bonnet.

Fortunately, it delivers here. Peak power exceeds one megawatt, which should be enough to deliver the kind of monstrous performance which Lambo lovers expect.

The only real downside is that there's no guarantee that we'll ever get to drive one. The Lanzador is a concept car, which means it may never see the light of day as a production model. Even if it does, with an expected launch window in 2028, we're still about five years away from getting behind the wheel.

I'm quietly optimistic, though. While most concept cars are insane looking things, this is relatively reserved – well, as reserved as a Lamborghini can be, anyway. Beneath the angular styling, there's no super-futuristic tech or spherical wheels – it's just a good car. I'd wager that, if any concept was actually going to hit the market, something like this is most likely.