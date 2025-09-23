Loewe's Leo headphones ditch the diamonds for Dolby Atmos and a mere mortal price

Quick Summary After unveiling £100K jewel-encrusted headphones, Loewe has scrapped the sapphires and diamonds to offer a considerably more affordable, but still very luxurious, pair of high-end over-ears. The Loewe Leo 'phones weigh in at a more reasonable €1,299.

Last month, Loewe showed off arguably the most luxurious headphones ever made in a choice of diamond or sapphire-encrusted finishes. They're very impressive and ridiculously expensive, so it's a relief to see the brand also deliver the same tech in a more affordable, yet still-luxurious pair

We're still looking at a considerable sum, of course – The Loewe Leo headphones retail for €1,299 / £ (about $1,530 / AU$2,320) – but there are serious specifications to justify the premium price point.

David Guetta is one of the two faces of the Loewe Leo headphones (Image credit: Loewe)

Loewe Leo headphones: key features

Loewe says these aren't just headphones; they were "conceived as a standalone Hi-Fi audio solution". That means a high-quality DAC, powerful amplification and Hi-Res Audio support.

The 50mm drivers have diaphragms of Olefine Composite Elastomer, which is both light and durable with fast response, and according to Loewe, delivers "clear vocals, detailed highs and smooth, controlled bass".

There's LC3+ Hi-Res Audio support at 24-bit / 96kHz, Bluetooth LE Audio, Dolby Atmos, and Mimi sound personalisation. Battery life is a promised 65 hours.

The headphones have ANC with transparency, voice assistant support, real-time translation and multi-point connectivity, and battery life is up to 65 hours.

The Leo over-ears should feel as good as they sound. The ear cushions are leather and the frame is anodised aluminium. Controls are a mix of rotary and touch, while the headphones can be folded flat and protected in a hard case or lamb leather bag.

There are two colour options: midnight blue and moonlight beige.

When we got to hear the jewelled versions of these headphones, we felt that they compared very well with six rival models from the best headphones you can buy right now, but that wasn't exactly in laboratory conditions. I'm certainly looking forward to their arrival in the office for a full-length review.

The Loewe Leo headphones are available now.