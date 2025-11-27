I've always wanted IKEA's 'amazing' speaker – now it's better than half price
The Symfonisk is a picture frame and speaker rolled into one, now with 55% off
There was a time when IKEA and Sonos collaborated. Remember that? Well, it's not gone away, as such, rather it's just in a "winding down" phase.
But that means there are products still in stock – and that can be grabbed for even less than usual in the best Black Friday sales.
Check out the Symfonisk deal on IKEA
Case in point: this wall-mountable picture frame, complete with built-in speaker (hence the Sonos part), which has been called "amazing" by buyers on IKEA's site.
As with most Sonos products, there's typically an elevated price point that you'll need to pay. But now the wall-mountable speaker-meets-frame is down to under £100, making it something of a bargain compared to its original on-sale price.
The Symfonik is a Wi-Fi speaker, so you can stream music to it over the air with ease. You do have to worry about the power cable, though, so some inventive mounting may be in order.
The product measures 41cm wide by 57cm tall (or the opposite, in landscape orientation), so it's relatively close to an A2 paper size (but doesn't match that, just to be clear).
There are black or white options available, each with "different interchangeable fronts, so you can choose the style that suits you and your home", says IKEA. I quite like rthe abstract look, as above.
There are plenty of other deals on at the moment, of course, including the majority of Sonos' products – I've written a piece about where's cheapest to buy each item, should you be looking for a specific.
Seeing as my Black Friday dream of a budget Lego Home Alone House hasn't come to fruition just yet, it looks like my next best bet might be on this IKEA speaker instead. Although, with Black Friday proper also being Lego's commencement of deals, I'm going to wait it out...
