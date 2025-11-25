Argos just broke the internet with £130 off the PS5 Pro console

You've probably already spotted that the best Black Friday deals are now well underway as we edge closer to Black Friday's date proper, this coming one, on the 28 November.

That specific date is irrelevant in 2025, though, as Argos just broke the internet – and bettered Sony PlayStation's official sale by a mile – by dropping the PS5 Pro's price by a massive £130.

Check out the PS5 Pro deal on Argos

I'm sure that no other retailer will match this – I've checked Amazon's best Black Friday deals, looked at Very and elsewhere, to no avail – so if you're in the market for a Pro model then I'd jump on this deal pronto.

Save 19% (£130) PS5 Pro: was £699.99 now £569.99 at Argos Sony's ultra-powerful console will eke more graphical magic from your library of PlayStation 5 games, thanks to its extra-powerful internals. It's the most powerful console on the planet right now. The usually high asking price rarely comes down – indeed, its RRP has actually increased since launch! – so this Argos discount clobbering all other retailers in the UK makes it a great buy.

Personally, I still don't own the Pro version of Sony's console, but have long been tempted to buy one – which I said during the Amazon Prime Day sale, and just seem to keep on saying. This Argos deal, though, is a bit of a game-changer that I didn't see coming.

Like many people, it's the price tag that's the PS5 Pro's biggest hurdle to purchase. So for such a big price cut to happen this Black Friday is a surprise win.

Sony's top-tier console has gone from strength to strength in recent times, especially following the release of Ghost of Yotei, yet another game that's been heralded as a masterpiece for Sony's platform. There are plenty more exclusive titles to get your teeth into, too.

While the PS5 Pro doesn't come with a disc drive – you can buy one separately – if you already own the base PS5 console, and were to upgrade, then you can pull your library of games over to the more powerful console. There's no compatibility complexity.

I can barely believe that the PS5 Pro has been out for over a year already. Upon launch, it was almost impossible to buy, as demand was so high, but now you can not only get hold of one – you can do so for far less cash, thanks to Argos' deal.