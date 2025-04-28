Apple Watch users will be jealous of three features on the new Motorola Watch Fit
The budget smartwatch has an enviable spec sheet
While the unveiling of the Motorola Razr 60 range is likely to be the real headline grabber, it's certainly not the only new goodies from the brand. It also surprised us with a pair of earbuds and a new smartwatch as part of its launch event.
It's the latter which has really caught my eye. The Motorola Watch Fit is a bargain smartwatch with some seriously enviable specs. In fact, as I sat and trawled through the information about the watch, I couldn't believe some of what's on offer.
I've picked out three things in particular which don't even appear on the spec sheet for the much more costly Apple Watch models.
1. Sweeping seconds hand
One of the things I've always missed on traditional smartwatches is a sweeping seconds hand. As someone who tests a lot of the best mechanical watches, a sweeping seconds hand is something which signifies quality to me.
Given that most modern displays make use of high refresh rates, it wouldn't be too tough to implement, yet few seem to do so. Not so for the Moto, it seems, as the webpage shows it clearly. It's a small thing, but something I'd personally really appreciate.
2. Slim case
When the Apple Watch Series 10 was launched, it was lauded for its slim 9.7mm case height. Rightly so, too – even in the world of luxury watches, slipping under the 10mm threshold is mighty impressive.
But the party has been pooped, somewhat, by the introduction of the new Watch Fit. That beats the Apple Watch flagship, coming in at 9.5mm thick. Sure, you probably wouldn't notice it on the wrist, but as a matter of bragging rights, it's a big deal.
3. Battery life
It's likely no surprise to any Apple Watch user that the new model packs in an extended battery life. The current Series 10 model is rated for 18 hours of use, which is pretty low in the wider scope of the market.
Still, seeing a budget smartwatch offer a whopping 16 days of longevity is going to be a kick in the teeth. The Moto Watch manages that by using a proprietary software – no WearOS on offer here – so you will sacrifice some familiarity. But it's likely a worthwhile sacrifice for most people.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
