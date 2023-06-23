Best Prime Day Dyson deals 2023: discounts from the sale

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The annual Amazon Prime Day sale is kicking off on Tuesday 11th - Wednesday 12th July 2023. The 2-day sales event promises huge discounts across a wide range of products and brands, including Dyson.

Browse Dyson deals at Amazon

From cleaning products to hair styling tools, Dyson designs and manufactures household appliances, like vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, heaters, lamps, hair straighteners and more. We expect to see tons of Dyson deals in the Prime Day sale this year, with a big focus on some of the best vacuum cleaners .

To shop the Prime Day 2023 sale, click the link above or keep reading to find the best Dyson deals you can find this year.

Early Prime Day Dyson deals 2023

Dyson Purifying Tower Fan: £539.99 , £489 at Amazon

Save £50 on the Dyson Purifying Tower Fan at Amazon. In white/silver, this fan is purifying, cooling and great for people with allergies.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Vacuum Cleaner: £461.12 , £447.23 at Amazon

Save on the Dyson Cyclone V10 in this Prime Day deal. This vacuum cleaner has 3 cleaning modes and uses patented Dyson technology to create a cleaner and purer home environment.

Dyson V10 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: £449.90 , £430 at Amazon

Get the Dyson V10 226397-01 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for £430 at Amazon. This early Prime Day deal is sure to drop further so stay tuned.

What to expect from Prime Day Dyson deals 2023

(Image credit: Dyson)

Dyson is best known for its vacuum cleaners, and has completely reinvented the way their vacuums collect dirt and dust with its innovative cyclone technology and motors. There are many different Dyson vacuum cleaners available including cordless, handheld, upright and robot vacuums, and we hope to see many of these involved in the sale. A Shark cordless vacuum cleaner was one of the bestsellers in the 2021 Prime Day sale, so we expect to see a Dyson equivalent this year, like the V8, V11 or V15 models.

Most recently, Dyson has become most well known for its hair care products, specifically the Dyson Airwrap. We’ve already covered Prime Day Dyson Airwrap deals in which we anticipate there to be little discounts on the main product but a few deals on Airwrap attachments. If you want some Dyson hair tools for bargain prices this year, we’d recommend looking for deals on the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer and the Dyson Corrale Hair Straighteners.

Another thing to look out for this year are Dyson air purifiers and fans. The UK has been hit by multiple heatwaves this summer and as Prime Day happens in July, we expect to see price cuts on fans and purifiers to keep your house cool and ventilated. Finally, Amazon will most probably have deals on Dyson attachments and replacement parts.