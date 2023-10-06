Prime Big Deal Days: the best discounts in the Amazon sale

Prime Day is here again, but this time it's going big

Prime Big Deal Days
By Mat Gallagher
published

While November is reserved for all things Black Friday, October is quickly becoming known for Amazon's second Prime Day deals event. Last year it was known as Prime Early Access, while for 2023 it is the Prime Big Deal Days event. 

The naming makes more sense than Prime Day, as it is once again a two-day affair, running from October 10-11. The question that everyone is asking though is will it actually deliver big deals?

We're hopeful that it will. After all, this year's Prime Day event in July saw some really impressive discounts across a wide range of products. Amazon has been promoting the event heavily on its sites already, so come midnight on October 10, there could be a lot of money to be saved. 

While the deals don't officially start until the day – and run for just those 48 hours – there has already been a number of deals appearing across the Amazon website in both the US and the UK. 

You can explore all the current deals on Amazon US or Amazon UK but we've curated some of the best options out these right now for you below. 

Prime Big Deal Days – Our pick

Prime Big Deal Days – US deals

Blink Whole Home Bundle:  now $101.98 at Amazon

Blink Whole Home Bundle: now $101.98 at Amazon (was $214.97)
Save 52% – This bundle has everything you need for your home security set up. It includes an outdoor camera, Mini indoor camera and video doorbell. You can also find bigger kits at similar discounts.

Toshiba 55-inch 4K Fire TV:  now $259.99 at Amazon

Toshiba 55-inch 4K Fire TV: now $259.99 at Amazon (was $429.99)
Save 40% – Looking for a cheap big screen TV? This Toshiba Fire TV is now just under $260, which is even cheaper than the 43-inch version right now.

SodaStream Art Bundle (invite only):  now $109.99 at Amazon

SodaStream Art Bundle (invite only): now $109.99 at Amazon (was $199.99)
Save 45% – This is an invite only deal for Prime Members, so you need to be quick. The Sodastream bundle includes two CO2 cylinders, a twin pack of dishwasher safe bottles and two Bubly Drops flavors.

Echo Show 8 (2nd gen) + Philips Hue Colour bulb:  now $61.98 at Amazon

Echo Show 8 (2nd gen) + Philips Hue Colour bulb: now $61.98 at Amazon (was $184.98)
Save 66% – While the discounts on the Echo Show models are good, the bundles are even better. Not only do you get the Echo Show 8 (2nd gen) but you get a Philips Hue Smart Color bulb thrown in for only a few dollars more.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K UHD:  now $389.99 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K UHD: now $389.99 at Amazon (was $549.99)
Save 29% – Amazon's flagship TV range, the Omni series, offers HDR 10 and Dolby Digital Plus as well as hands-free Alexa. This 55-inch model is available for Prime holders only.

NSIGNIA 32-inch 720p TV:  now $79.99 at Amazon

NSIGNIA 32-inch 720p TV: now $79.99 at Amazon (was $149.99)
Save 47% – This is incredibly cheap for a 32-inch TV. Need a screen for your kitchen or kids room? This is ideal.

Prime Big Deal Days – UK deals

Oral-B Pro 3 Electric toothbrush:  now £45 at Amazon

Oral-B Pro 3 Electric toothbrush: now £45 at Amazon (was £100)
Save 55% – This classy electric toothbrush features three cleaning modes and a visible gum pressure sensor. It even comes with a travel case.

Cosori 5.5-litre air fryer:  now £84.15 at Amazon

Cosori 5.5-litre air fryer: now £84.15 at Amazon (was £119.99)
Save 30% – All of Cosori's 5.5-litre air fryers are now down to £84.15 but this red model has the biggest discount (as it usually costs extra). We can see why, as it's a nice bit of colour in your kitchen.

Blink Outdoor 2-camera system + Mini camera:  now £77.49 at Amazon

Blink Outdoor 2-camera system + Mini camera: now £77.49 at Amazon (was £184.98)
Save 58% – This three camera system will have your home security covered in one go. It includes two outdoor cameras and one mini indoor camera. Bigger kits are also available with similar discounts if you need more.

LG UR80 75-inch 4K smart TV:  now £899 at Amazon

LG UR80 75-inch 4K smart TV: now £899 at Amazon (was £1199.99)
Save 25% – It's a big saving on the RRP and £100 cheaper than you can normally pick up this 75-inch 4K TV, making it a great choice for those that want to go big for less.

Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones: was £319

Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones: was £319 now £235
We love these Bose headphones, not just because they're on sale but also because of the mighty 24-hour battery life, strong noise cancelling and signature Bose sound.

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen):  now £59.99 at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen): now £59.99 at Amazon (was £99.99)
Save 40% – Ring's classic video doorbell is popular for good reason. It features 1080P video and is battery powered so you can put it anywhere.

Xbox Wireless Controller:  now £39.99 at Amazon

Xbox Wireless Controller: now £39.99 at Amazon (was £59.99)
Save 33% – The xBox wireless controller has £20 off the list price right now and is available in red, white, black blue and electric volt (yellowy green).

FAQ

When is Amazon's Big Deal Days?

The sale runs from Tuesday, October 10 through Wednesday, October 11, starting from 12:01 am PT / 3:01 am ET / 12:01 BST.

Mat Gallagher

As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.

