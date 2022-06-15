The best Prime Member benefits to take advantage of on Amazon Prime Day 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re on the lookout for a new laptop, vacuum cleaner or air fryer, the Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) sale 2022 is right around the corner and is the perfect sales event to bag some bargains. Prime Day has been confirmed to be taking place in July so at T3, we’re getting ready for the big day by listing our predictions, giving advice on how to shop the sale and rounding up the best early deals.

It goes without saying (but we’re going to say it anyway) that you need an Amazon Prime account (opens in new tab) to shop the Prime Day sale. By signing up to Prime, users get access to this exclusive 2-day sale and a plethora of other benefits from Amazon and its various apps and services.

For just £7.99 / $14.99 a month or £79 / $139 a year, Prime members get access to Amazon entertainment, including Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading. Alongside streaming and entertainment, Prime also gives users access to flexible delivery options, unlimited storage with Amazon Photos and shopping benefits like savings on prescriptions and groceries.

If you’re considering signing up to Prime (make sure you do so in July so you can shop the Prime Day sale on the free trial) or you want to get more from your subscription, we’ve found the best Prime Member benefits you should definitely use this Prime Day.

It’s worth noting that in this post, we’ll be focusing on benefits that can help you save money in the Prime Day sale (opens in new tab). Of course, Prime is one of the best subscription services to have for access to streaming, music, books and more, but we’ll just be looking at the top 6 benefits to use in the Prime Day sale for extra savings and a seamless shopping experience.

1. Explore your delivery options

The first benefit to take advantage of this Prime Day is the unlimited flexible delivery options. With a Prime account, you get access to premium, same day, one-day or two-day, release date and no-rush delivery options. Each delivery option is free, there’s no minimum spend and you can decide when and how quickly you want your deliveries. US Prime users can also get free Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods grocery deliveries and earn cashback from them. There’s nothing worse than treating yourself to something you really want and then having to wait weeks for it to arrive so exploring your delivery options is definitely helpful for Prime Day and other major sales holidays.

One delivery option we think is worth mentioning is free no-rush shipping. If you’re not in a hurry for your items or you’re looking to save some extra money this Prime Day, you can select the no-rush option at checkout and your order will be delivered within 3-5 days. It’s still free and to thank you for your patience, Amazon gives you an automatic discount on your next or current order.

(Image credit: Andrew Stickelman / Unsplash)

2. Shop early access & Prime exclusive deals

As a Prime member, you not only get access to the Prime Day sale but you also get 30 minutes of early access to Daily Deals and Lightning Deals (opens in new tab) which are available every day. Members can browse upcoming deals and discounts up to 24 hours in advance and if you fancy something, you can select ‘Watch this deal’ to receive alerts on when it goes live and its cheapest price. Members can also get deal alerts and early access to the Amazon Warehouse (opens in new tab) (pre-owned, refurbished and open-box products) and the Amazon Outlet (opens in new tab) (overstocked and clearance items).

When shopping the Prime Day sale, members can also use the Subscribe & Save (opens in new tab) function. While tech products like TVs, laptops and headphones are normally the big sellers during Prime Day, it’s still a good time to stock up on everyday items like shampoo, washing machine tablets, batteries and so on. If you do this, you can save some extra pennies with Subscribe & Save which is a Prime benefit that collects all your frequent purchases together and offers up to 15% off the original price when you schedule repeat deliveries. So, not only can you save money on essentials this Prime Day but you can set up Subscribe & Save so your order is cheaper next time.

3. Use Amazon vouchers & coupons

Another Prime benefit and one that can save you money on Prime Day is Amazon vouchers and coupons (opens in new tab). Every day, new vouchers are added to Amazon which you can collect and use at the checkout for extra money off your orders. Head to the Amazon voucher and coupon page, find the voucher deal you like the look of – for example, a coupon for 30% off wireless headphones – and click ‘Collect Voucher’. This will take you to a page with details on how to claim which typically entails adding the eligible product to your basket and the discount will be applied at checkout.

During sales events, adding extra discounts on top of something that’s already discounted isn’t allowed but as far as we can see, Amazon coupons can be applied alongside other promotions so it’s worth trying out on Prime Day.

4. Try before you buy

A popular benefit to use this Prime Day is Amazon Try Before You Buy (opens in new tab). Shopping online – especially for clothes – can be really tricky and if something doesn’t fit, it can be a hassle to send it back. With a Prime membership, you can pick up to 6 eligible items from the Prime Wardrobe and these will be sent to you for free. You’ll have a week to try on the clothes or shoes and make sure they fit, and after the 7-day try-on period, you pay for what you want to keep and send back the stuff you don’t. This is great if you want to try on multiple sizes without being charged a ton of money and eliminates the faff of refunds.

(Image credit: Amazon)

5. Set up Alexa Flash Briefings

To stay up-to-date with Prime deals and other Amazon sales and offers, you can set up a flash briefing with Alexa. Prime or non-Prime members will need an Amazon smart speaker to use this feature but it’s definitely handy to have a flash briefing set-up for the Prime Day sale.

For those who might not know, a flash briefing is an Alexa skill which you can set up via the Alexa app to customise news and weather reports and updates from your favourite websites. When you say ‘Alexa, what’s my flash briefing?’, it will tell you the latest news and can also tell you about any current or upcoming deals. By using these features in the lead-up to Prime Day, it’ll give you a good idea of what to expect from the sale (see our top 5 Prime Day predictions (opens in new tab) for more) and helps you feel more prepared to get the best prices on the day.

6. Check Prime Insider

Finally, for more Prime benefits and to be the first to know about the latest Prime updates, check out Prime Insider (opens in new tab). Prime Insider is a section on Amazon which helps users get the most out of their subscription, including the latest benefit news, new streaming releases, shopping advice, and Prime offers and deals. It basically gives you tips on how best to use your Prime account in general and during Prime Day – much like we’ve done here! Prime Insider is primarily for US shoppers but it also has handy information, advice and tips for Prime members based in the UK and around the world.