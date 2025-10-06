Fitbit’s best heart-rate tracker has crashed in price for Prime Day

If you’ve been thinking about buying a fitness tracker, but didn’t want to splurge too much on one, then now may be the perfect time.

Thanks to Amazon Prime’s Big Deal Days (which kicks off on Wednesday 7th October), early deals have been dropping, and now you can get one of the best value for money fitness trackers for even cheaper.

The fitness tracker in question is the Fitbit Charge 6, which has the most accurate heart rate sensor of all the Fitbit models – very important if you’re looking to improve your cardiovascular health – and now it's been reduced to $119.95.

But, alongside its 40+ workout modes, built-in GPS, ECG, VO2 max, stress and sleep tracking, the Charge 6 also comes with smartwatch features, making it more of a hybrid than just a fitness tracker.

These include Google Wallet, Google Maps and YouTube Music, as well as the ability to receive texts and calls straight to your wrist (you can’t respond to texts or take calls though, just pick them up).

For less than $120, the Charge 6 is an absolute steal that you don’t want to miss out on, especially as Prime Big Deal Days is only on for two days! Grab it at this fantastic price, while you can.