Samsung's new AI-powered cordless vacuum cleaner has arrived – it has the best suction power I've ever seen
Samsung could come out on top with this one
QUICK SUMMARY
Samsung has launched the new Bespoke AI Jet Ultra, and its 400W suction power has made it one of the most powerful models on the market. It also features an upgraded AI Cleaning Mode 2.0, which adjusts cleaning power depending on which brush is being used.
It has an RRP of £1,199/$1,999 and can be pruchased on Samsung's online store from today.
Despite every cordless vacuum these days claiming to have the best suction power available, it's rarely the case. That’s why Samsung’s new cordless vacuum has caught my attention – and it’s probably going to catch yours too.
The new Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra is being hailed as the world’s most powerful cordless stick vacuum, delivering a whopping 400W of suction power. If you’ve checked out my guide on the top five features to look for in cordless vacuums, you’ll know just how impressive that number is. This is thanks to its HexaJet Motor, which includes a second-stage diffuser and a thinner impeller designed to improve airflow and increase motor efficiency.
The launch builds on the success of Samsung’s 2023 Bespoke Jet AI, which impressed at the time with 280W of suction power. To put that into perspective, even the latest Dyson Gen5detect maxes out at 280W, meaning Samsung has outdone itself as well as one of Dyson’s best-selling models. That’s a serious leap forward.
The Bespoke AI Jet Ultra also introduces an upgraded AI Cleaning Mode 2.0. This smart feature senses the brush load and vacuuming air pressure, adjusting based on the different environments it detects. We’ve seen AI tech like this in Shark’s Detect range, but the Bespoke AI Jet Ultra takes it up a notch by adjusting cleaning power depending on which brush is being used.
It also comes with two batteries for a non-stop cleaning session of up to 160 minutes. One large-capacity battery lasts up to 100 minutes, and then there’s a lighter battery option that runs for 60 minutes, so you’ve got flexibility for all your cleaning needs.
Now, as you’d expect, the Bespoke AI Jet Ultra doesn’t come cheap. With an RRP of £1,199/$1,999, it’s definitely one of the pricier models out there. It also looks like there are three colourways available, and I have to say, I'm a particular fan of that sage green shade.
If you're considering a purchase, check out Samsung’s online store for more details.
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
