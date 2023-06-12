Samsung announces global launch of Bespoke Jet™ AI, the world’s first AI-powered cordless stick vacuum

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you’ve recently been impressed by the range of cordless vacuum cleaners currently on the market, you’re not the only one. Features vary, with some having far more power than others, some come with better attachments and some have, crucially, a longer battery life. However, there are a few that just seem to have it all, and Samsung’s latest vacuum invention is one of them.

It was announced last week that Samsung Electronics are globally launching the Samsung Bespoke Jet™ AI, the company’s most powerful cordless stick vacuum so far. With up to 280W of suction power, a self-emptying enhanced All-in-One Clean Station™ and artificial intelligence (AI)-based functionality. Available in two timeless bespoke colours (satin black and satin greige), The Bespoke Jet™ AI will be available globally from June in markets including Australia, Europe and the U.S, with pre-orders already available.

The Bespoke Jet™ AI features the powerful HexaJet Motor which, with up to 280W of suction power and a maximum consumption power of 730W, makes it Samsung’s most powerful vacuum motor to date. This ultra lightweight motor, weighing in at only 150g, provides a comfortable cleaning experience while still providing a 25% increase in suction power compared to the previous model.

(Image credit: Samsung Electronics)

In order to allow users to clean for longer without stopping to charge, the vacuum offers up to 100 minutes of usage, the longest single battery runtime of any Samsung cordless stick vacuum. Its battery features 80% more capacity than the previous model and has been optimised to retain 70% of its performance for up to 500 cycles.

The Bespoke Jet™ AI also features a selection of brushes and other accessories. The Active Dual Brush offers efficient cleaning on all types of floors and built-in LED lighting to highlight dust in dark spots, while the Slim LED Brush+ features a highly manoeuvrable design as well as LED lighting in order to effectively clean trickier areas. For more convenient storage of the device and its brushes, the Accessory Cradle allows users to store their device wherever they want. Read our guide on the 9 mistakes everyone makes with vacuum cleaners to find out how important attachments really are!

With its all-new AI mode, the Bespoke Jet™ AI provides a more effective cleaning experience while catering to a diverse range of environments. It’s the first cordless stick vacuum cleaner to feature an AI verification from UL Solutions, a leading independent safety science organisation. Its AI Cleaning Mode allows it to determine floor type in order to provide both optimised cleaning and maximum battery efficiency. It will first detect the brush load it has encountered through its suction motion controller, as well as the air pressure through its pressure sensors. This data will then be analysed in order to classify the floor type it is placed on, and the resulting algorithm will be automatically applied in order to provide the optimal suction power and brush roll speed.

(Image credit: Samsung Electronics)

SmartThings and Smart Wi-Fi connectivity also lets users customise their vacuum and its functions while maintaining peak performance through the smart self-diagnosis function, providing more effective cleaning experiences.

The Bespoke Jet™ AI’s upgraded All-in-One Clean Station™ harnesses Air Pulse technology to automatically empty the dustbin for quicker and more hygienic cleaning. When the dustbin is being emptied, the All-in-One Clean Station’s™ Air Spin Edge technology spins the Spinning Cyclone at a blade rate of up to 1,000 RPM to drain waste, including any remaining hair that may be stuck in the dustbin’s grille.

The enhanced All-in-One Clean Station™ can automatically shut its cover after every disposal and offers more powerful dust management performance with a 99.999% Multi-layered Filtration System for trapping fine dust and an improved hair removal rate of 99%9 for more efficient dustbin emptying.