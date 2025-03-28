Setting up a smart home as a renter? You have to check out SwitchBot's new hub

QUICK SUMMARY The new SwitchBot smart home hub has appeared on the CSA database, featuring a black design with buttons and a control knob, making it more renter-friendly. It also stands upright like a mini smart speaker, blending seamlessly into any space. Whilst SwitchBot hasn’t officially announced its release date or price, we'll update you when we know more.

Making any adjustments to your home as a renter can be tricky – whether it’s smart home devices or anything else. Between landlords who don’t allow modifications and the need to take your gadgets with you when you move, it’s something we all consider before making a purchase.

Fortunately, more brands are catching on and designing products with renters in mind. I’ve already shared my 5 essential renter-friendly smart home gadgets, but if you're after something newer, I’ve got just the thing.

We all know SwitchBot recently dropped its new smart home hub, and it’s been getting a lot of attention – especially for its Matter compatibility. However, there are a few design upgrades that make it particularly useful for renters.

(Image credit: Connectivity Standards Alliance)

The standout feature for me has to be the new programmable physical dial. Unlike the sleek, glossy design of the SwitchBot Hub 2 , the SwitchBot Hub 3 comes in black and has actual buttons and a control knob on the front. According to CSA, you can twist the knob to adjust your smart thermostat or music volume, and it also doubles as a button for other controls.

The hub also stands up on its own, almost like one of the best smart speakers, meaning permanent wall installation isn't required. Whilst we don’t have official dimensions yet, it also looks compact enough to blend into any space without drawing too much attention.

SwitchBot hasn’t officially announced the new hub yet, so we don’t know the release date or price, but we'll update you when we do.