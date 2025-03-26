Ring upgrades its video doorbells with AI search feature – but you might not get it

QUICK SUMMARY Ring has announced Smart Video Search, an AI-powered feature that makes it easier to search through your event history. Rolling out in public beta today, this feature will be available to Ring Home Premium plan users, and all Ring video doorbells and cameras.

Ring has just announced its new Smart Video Search feature which is designed to make it easier to search through your Ring Event History. This AI-powered feature is rolling out in public beta today, and while it’s available on all Ring video doorbells and security cameras, some users might not get to try it – here’s why.

If you have one of Ring’s video doorbells like I do, you probably use the app fairly regularly to see who’s walking by your front door. But it can be hard to filter through the event history, especially if your doorbell is just picking up leaves flying by or a cat roaming past.

But Ring has come up with a solution in the form of its Smart Video Search. The new AI feature helps users find specific moments within their event history. With Ring Smart Video Search, you can quickly search and find what you’re looking for by using everyday language.

Powered by Ring IQ, Ring Smart Video Search uses Visual Language Modelling (VLM) to match text to images. So, if you want to find ‘children coming home from school’ or a ‘black car in the driveway’, you can type this out and Ring Smart Video Search will find this video clip for you.

(Image credit: Ring)

This type of AI feature is being adopted by many different smart home brands, so you’re not constantly scrolling through hours of footage to find what you’re looking for. It’s one of the few AI features that I really appreciate, as it’s time-saving and makes it easier to check in on your friends, family and deliveries.

The Ring Smart Video Search is compatible with all Ring video doorbells and security cameras . It’s rolling out in public beta to all UK customers starting today (26th March), but you’ll need to have a Ring Home Premium subscription to use it.

The Ring Home Premium plan is priced at £15.99 a month or £159.99 a year and unlocks many security features, including the new Smart Video Search. For those who use the Ring app for free, or who are signed up to the Basic or Standard plan, you won’t be able to use this feature, but this could change after beta testing – we’ll have to wait and see.