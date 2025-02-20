Ring’s new security camera promises its best image quality yet – but it’s the price you’ll be excited about

QUICK SUMMARY Ring has announced its latest security camera, the Ring Outdoor Camera Plus. Priced at £99.99, the Ring Outdoor Camera Plus is an indoor and outdoor camera that offers Ring’s best image quality yet.

Ring has just announced the latest security camera to its extensive line-up, the Ring Outdoor Camera Plus. The new indoor and outdoor camera has been dubbed by Ring as offering its best image quality yet – and the price will surprise you.

While Ring has plenty of security cameras under its belt, the brand is arguably best known for its indoor cameras, due to their petite size and versatility. But Ring has combined its popular indoor camera design with outdoor functionality in the form of its new camera.

The Ring Outdoor Camera Plus is designed for both indoor and outdoor use. It has a similar design to that of the Ring Indoor Cam (2nd gen) and is almost identical to it when sitting on a shelf indoors. But for outdoor use, the Ring Outdoor Camera Plus is weather-resistant, easy to install and has multiple power options available, including battery, plug-in and solar.

In terms of camera quality, the Ring Outdoor Camera Plus has 2K video resolution, which offers Ring’s best image quality yet. Powered by Ring Vision, the Ring Outdoor Camera Plus has a high quality camera lens and premium imaging sensors that offer crisp video definition. It has a wide field of view that can cover large rooms in your house or big garden spaces outside.

(Image credit: Ring)

For even better image quality, the Ring Outdoor Camera Plus has Dynamic Image processing and compression technology that delivers clear and colourful views. It also has Low-Light Sight technology that works even in near dark conditions to provide sharp and crisp images and video.

The Ring Outdoor Camera Plus doesn’t require a subscription, so you can still use features like Live View, two-way talk and get real-time alerts via the app. But as someone who uses the Ring app, the subscription is definitely worth it, especially if you have a Ring video doorbell or an outdoor camera which the Ring Outdoor Camera Plus can be used as. With a Ring Home subscription, you can unlock 24/7 recording, connect your camera to Alexa-enabled devices and store and access your video history for up to 180 days.

Compared to Ring’s other outdoor cameras, like the Ring Spotlight Cam , the Ring Outdoor Camera Plus is much slimmer and more compact, so it doesn’t look like too much of an eyesore in or outside your house. But what's most impressive about Ring is its affordability and the Ring Outdoor Camera Plus is no exception.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Available in black or white, the Ring Outdoor Camera Plus is available to pre-order today for £99.99 at Amazon . US pricing hasn’t been announced yet.