Swann expands its security camera line-up with solar power and AI voice assistants

QUICK SUMMARY Swann has expanded its MaxRanger4K Camera collection with new security products, including cameras and a video doorbell. Swann has also announced that it's adding its SwannShield AI Voice Assistant to more of its video doorbell products.

At CES 2025 , Swann announced plans to expand its long-range MaxRanger4K Camera line-up. Alongside adding new camera and video doorbell products to the range, Swann also announced that it’d be adding its SwannShield AI Voice Assistant to more of its video doorbells to allow them to open the door for you.

The new additions to Swann ’s new MaxRanger4K Camera range include the Mini, Pro and Solar security cameras and Video Doorbell. The cameras cater to all types of homeowners, including those who are just starting out with home security and those who have big properties that need expansive surveillance.

Starting out with the MaxRanger4K Mini, this entry-level camera is petite but has an impressive wireless range up to 150m in open air. Swann is well known for its connectivity, and the MaxRanger4K Mini is no exception with a reliable signal that can transmit through walls, floors, trees and other obstacles.

On the other end of the spectrum, the MaxRanger4K Pro is designed for large homes and properties. The solar powered cameras are capable of transmitting back to the hub up to 350m away, and is a good system for vulnerable locations with lots of blind spots.

(Image credit: Swann)

Speaking of solar, Swann has also added another solar-powered camera to its MaxRanger4K range. The MaxRanger4K Solar is built off the success and design of the 2024 model, but it has a more reliable and powerful wireless signal which can reach up to 250m. The solar panels are built into each camera and are ideal for placement around the perimeter of a property.

The last addition to Swann’s 2025 MaxRanger4K range is a new video doorbell . The new MaxRanger4K Video Doorbell has a simple Ring-inspired design and has a reach between 50 - 150m, so it can be placed on gates or other entrances other than your front door. The MaxRanger4K Video Doorbell also comes with the SwannShield AI Voice Assistant which can answer the door for you. Swann has also expanded its AI assistant to other video doorbells, including the SwannBuddy4K Video Doorbell and the Swann EVO Video Doorbell.

Pricing and availability for the new Swann MaxRanger 4K Camera collection hasn’t been confirmed yet but we expect the new security products to launch later in the year.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors