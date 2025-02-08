5 places to install your security cameras, according to Arlo experts

When it comes to setting up your security cameras , it’s important that you install them in the right locations. While it might seem pretty obvious where you’ll want to put your indoor and outdoor cameras, there are a few key areas that you might be overlooking.

By strategically placing security cameras in and around the home, homeowners can strengthen their security measures, safeguard their property from potential threats and give themselves peace of mind while they’re away from their house. With this in mind, I spoke to security experts at Arlo who explained the five best places to install your indoor and outdoor security cameras.

1. Entry points

Starting with the most obvious location, the first place to install a security camera or video doorbell is the most common entry point – a.k.a the front door. As the front door is typically a prime target for burglars, having a video doorbell at the front of the house ensures head-to-toe coverage, so homeowners can clearly see potential intruders and visitors.

2. Side doors

Additional entry points on the side of your house – like side doors, side windows or side yards – should also be covered. As Arlo explains, the side areas are vulnerable spots of the house, so “angling a camera to capture the side yard or area near an outdoor power fuse box can help alert homeowners if someone attempts to cut the power.” Choosing a camera with a wide field of view, like the Arlo Essential Camera , means you can have eyes on all areas around the home.

3. Main living areas

Moving inside the house, aim to place your cameras in the main living areas that are used the most, like your living room or kitchen. Not only does this offer comprehensive coverage so you can see if anyone has broken in, but you can also use your indoor camera to check up on your pets or your family.

(Image credit: Arlo)

4. Back garden

Arlo states that the back garden is “often overlooked by homeowners since it’s technically the private area of the property. Unfortunately, that won’t stop trespassers from hopping a fence or looking for another way to break and enter.” Most of today’s security cameras, including Arlo’s line-up, are accompanied by an app so you can check your camera footage to ensure everything is protected while you’re away.

But specifically for the back garden, it’s recommended to choose a camera with an integrated floodlight, like the Arlo Floodlight Camera . The camera detects movement and immediately illuminates, shocking any potential intruders. It also has a built-in siren to further scare them away.

5. Driveway

Installing a camera to overlook your driveway is a handy way to keep an eye on vehicles that are entering and exiting your property. Arlo comments that a camera in the driveway is “useful to identify a license plate or track any deliveries that may arrive while users are on vacation.”

Be sure to check out Arlo’s security solutions to better protect your home.