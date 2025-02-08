5 places to install your security cameras, according to Arlo experts
Where should you install your security cameras? Arlo has the answers...
When it comes to setting up your security cameras, it’s important that you install them in the right locations. While it might seem pretty obvious where you’ll want to put your indoor and outdoor cameras, there are a few key areas that you might be overlooking.
By strategically placing security cameras in and around the home, homeowners can strengthen their security measures, safeguard their property from potential threats and give themselves peace of mind while they’re away from their house. With this in mind, I spoke to security experts at Arlo who explained the five best places to install your indoor and outdoor security cameras.
1. Entry points
Starting with the most obvious location, the first place to install a security camera or video doorbell is the most common entry point – a.k.a the front door. As the front door is typically a prime target for burglars, having a video doorbell at the front of the house ensures head-to-toe coverage, so homeowners can clearly see potential intruders and visitors.
2. Side doors
Additional entry points on the side of your house – like side doors, side windows or side yards – should also be covered. As Arlo explains, the side areas are vulnerable spots of the house, so “angling a camera to capture the side yard or area near an outdoor power fuse box can help alert homeowners if someone attempts to cut the power.” Choosing a camera with a wide field of view, like the Arlo Essential Camera, means you can have eyes on all areas around the home.
3. Main living areas
Moving inside the house, aim to place your cameras in the main living areas that are used the most, like your living room or kitchen. Not only does this offer comprehensive coverage so you can see if anyone has broken in, but you can also use your indoor camera to check up on your pets or your family.
4. Back garden
Arlo states that the back garden is “often overlooked by homeowners since it’s technically the private area of the property. Unfortunately, that won’t stop trespassers from hopping a fence or looking for another way to break and enter.” Most of today’s security cameras, including Arlo’s line-up, are accompanied by an app so you can check your camera footage to ensure everything is protected while you’re away.
But specifically for the back garden, it’s recommended to choose a camera with an integrated floodlight, like the Arlo Floodlight Camera. The camera detects movement and immediately illuminates, shocking any potential intruders. It also has a built-in siren to further scare them away.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
5. Driveway
Installing a camera to overlook your driveway is a handy way to keep an eye on vehicles that are entering and exiting your property. Arlo comments that a camera in the driveway is “useful to identify a license plate or track any deliveries that may arrive while users are on vacation.”
Be sure to check out Arlo’s security solutions to better protect your home.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Netflix goes political for new mystery-comedy series
The Residence is set in one of the most famous locations going
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
"It's a nice way to start the day" - Yoga teacher shares 10-minute no-equipment mobility routine
Shake off stiffness and start your day right with this quick, no-equipment mobility flow
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Arlo announces fire detection feature that uses AI to detect flames
Arlo debuts new fire detection technology to better protect your home
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Swann expands its security camera line-up with solar power and AI voice assistants
Swann’s MaxRanger4K Camera collection is getting bigger
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Ring cameras get neat free upgrade that makes camera quality better than before
Ring upgrades its cameras with 2K video resolution and vehicle detection
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Apple should focus on this video doorbell feature if it wants to beat Ring at its game
What I want to see from Apple’s rumoured video doorbell
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Lockin’s new smart lock doubles as a video doorbell and reads your palms
Lockin launches the 4-in-1 Smart Lock and its recognition is seriously impressive
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Swann’s latest security camera has the strongest Wi-Fi signal we’ve seen – and no subscription fees
The Swann MaxRange4K is solar-powered with 20 times the range of other wireless cameras
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
3 security cameras that don't require a monthly subscription
Fed up with paying hefty subscription fees? You don't have to
By Lizzie Wilmot Last updated
-
AI-powered Google Nest upgrade simplifies finding familiar faces
Google Nest cameras getting huge AI upgrade, thanks to Gemini
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published