Swann's new AI-powered doorbell can do something you’ve always wished for

QUICK SUMMARY Swann has announced the launch of its AI-powered home security Voice Assistant, SwannShield. The assistant is designed to be used alongside the SwannBuddy4K Video Doorbell, allowing users to fully automate communication with visitors or intruders. SwannShield is available free of charge within the Swann Security app, and it'll become compatible with more Swann products in the months ahead.

Known for its portfolio of the best security cameras and best video doorbells, Swann has raised the bar with the introduction of the world’s first AI-powered home security Voice Assistant, SwannShield. Designed to complement Swann's industry-leading SwannBuddy4K Video Doorbell, the new assistant allows the device to communicate with visitors or intruders, making it more interactive than ever before.

Though not a brand new doorbell model, the addition of this AI Voice Assistant is a significant upgrade. It brings a smart, hands-free approach to managing home security, elevating video doorbell technology with features that are cutting-edge and largely unseen in the market until now.

SwannShield is available free of charge within the Swann Security app. Whilst it's currently exclusive to the SwannBuddy4K Video Doorbell, it's set to become compatible with more Swann products in the months ahead.

(Image credit: Swann)

SwannShield can be easily configured in the app, allowing users to activate it at certain times, input your address and resident details, and even set delivery instructions for packages. Users can also set the demeanour of responses, choosing between polite, disinterested or aggressive to adequately deal with the type and nature of visitors.

SwannShield is designed with built-in security and privacy features, ensuring it handles conversations securely across various situations. Users can also access transcripts of every conversation in app to see if there are any security irregularities or concerns.

Alex Talevski, CEO of Swann said, "Through thoughtful design and careful consideration of user feedback, we are delivering an AI-driven Voice Assistant that seamlessly integrates into users' lives while providing enhanced protection and peace of mind. Representing an exciting step forward in the democratisation of AI for everyday consumers, the SwannShield™ Voice Assistant sets a new benchmark for intelligent home protection and reflects our commitment to continuous improvement and customer satisfaction.”

