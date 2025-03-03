Apple’s rumoured doorbell could come with MagSafe – but I’m not entirely convinced
New Apple video doorbell leak hints at possible MagSafe feature
QUICK SUMMARY
A new rumour suggests that Apple’s rumoured smart video doorbell could come with MagSafe.
Many are questioning what the MagSafe feature will actually do with most speculating that it has something to do with battery life.
Late last year, it was rumoured that Apple could be making a video doorbell to rival the likes of Ring. While there have been plenty of Apple smart home rumours over the years, a video doorbell from the brand is what has me most excited, but news surrounding the product has been relatively quiet.
That was until a new rumour suggested that Apple’s video doorbell could feature MagSafe. While the device is still in the early stages of development and predicted to launch in 2026, the only feature hint was regarding FaceID which the video doorbell is tipped to use to recognise users and unlock the door automatically. So, what exactly will this MagSafe feature do?
This latest rumour came from leaker Kosutami on X, who tweeted ‘MagSafe on your door, it rings’. In further posts, Kosutami also went on to say ‘Guess what, home accessories is knocking your door!’, which could have a plethora of meanings. While Kosutami has been on the money with some rumours, there have been others that have really missed the mark, which could be the case with this latest rumour.
But if we’re taking things at face value, let’s consider why MagSafe would be added to a video doorbell. For those new to MagSafe, it’s a magnetic technology and accessory for Apple devices that enables wireless charging. Essentially, this rumoured MagSafe video doorbell feature could be all about recharging the battery.
MagSafe is built into most iPhones, which begs the question whether it will also be built into the doorbell for constant battery charging or if you’ll have to remove the battery to recharge it with the MagSafe puck. Video doorbells tend to have a good battery life for months at a time, so it makes me wonder if having MagSafe built in would be entirely necessary, as you simply need a few hours to remove and recharge a battery from the likes of Ring and Blink.
This tweet from X has left more questions than answers, and as of now, it doesn’t get me all that excited about the potential Apple smart video doorbell. Further into the production process, I hope to find out about more relevant features and think Apple needs to focus more on detection and camera quality if it wants to beat Ring at its own game.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Govee’s latest smart home sensor is smaller and more affordable than ever before
It's less than $20
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Eufy’s new video smart lock reads palms and unlocks when you wave at it
The eufy FamiLock S3 Max could be all you need for your home security
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Reolink unveils smart home security starter pack that's specially made for beginners
There's no excuse now
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Govee's new Matter-compatible smart bulb has arrived in the US – and it's surprisingly affordable
It's cheaper than its predecessor
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Nanoleaf has permanently reduced a number of its smart lights – here's why
The updated prices are available to view now
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Xiaomi launches new mini indoor smart home sensor – and it's ridiculously affordable
It currently costs less than a cup of coffee
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
I’m a smart home expert – here are 5 smart blinds I'd recommend for a better night’s sleep
From SmartWings to IKEA, here are the smart blinds worth knowing about
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Philips Hue's new update will stop your smart lights from forgetting their last setting
If your Hue lights often revert to their default brightness, this update is for you
By Lizzie Wilmot Published