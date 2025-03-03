Apple’s rumoured doorbell could come with MagSafe – but I’m not entirely convinced

QUICK SUMMARY A new rumour suggests that Apple’s rumoured smart video doorbell could come with MagSafe. Many are questioning what the MagSafe feature will actually do with most speculating that it has something to do with battery life.

Late last year, it was rumoured that Apple could be making a video doorbell to rival the likes of Ring. While there have been plenty of Apple smart home rumours over the years, a video doorbell from the brand is what has me most excited, but news surrounding the product has been relatively quiet.

That was until a new rumour suggested that Apple’s video doorbell could feature MagSafe. While the device is still in the early stages of development and predicted to launch in 2026, the only feature hint was regarding FaceID which the video doorbell is tipped to use to recognise users and unlock the door automatically. So, what exactly will this MagSafe feature do?

This latest rumour came from leaker Kosutami on X , who tweeted ‘MagSafe on your door, it rings’. In further posts, Kosutami also went on to say ‘Guess what, home accessories is knocking your door!’, which could have a plethora of meanings. While Kosutami has been on the money with some rumours, there have been others that have really missed the mark, which could be the case with this latest rumour.

But if we’re taking things at face value, let’s consider why MagSafe would be added to a video doorbell. For those new to MagSafe, it’s a magnetic technology and accessory for Apple devices that enables wireless charging. Essentially, this rumoured MagSafe video doorbell feature could be all about recharging the battery.

MagSafe is built into most iPhones, which begs the question whether it will also be built into the doorbell for constant battery charging or if you’ll have to remove the battery to recharge it with the MagSafe puck. Video doorbells tend to have a good battery life for months at a time, so it makes me wonder if having MagSafe built in would be entirely necessary, as you simply need a few hours to remove and recharge a battery from the likes of Ring and Blink.

This tweet from X has left more questions than answers, and as of now, it doesn’t get me all that excited about the potential Apple smart video doorbell. Further into the production process, I hope to find out about more relevant features and think Apple needs to focus more on detection and camera quality if it wants to beat Ring at its own game.