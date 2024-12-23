Forget Ring, Apple is said to be building a video doorbell that'll also unlock the door

Quick summary Apple is reportedly working on a Ring-style smart video doorbell that could use Face ID to unlock the door. It isn't expected to launch before late 2025 though, and maybe even later than that.

We've heard several times that Apple is planning a big smart home push in 2025: it's reportedly developing a smart home security camera and making some HomePod-based smart home hubs, for example. Now an industry expert claims it's working on a Ring-style smart doorbell, too.

The doorbell is designed to do two things: answer the door, of course, but also sell iCloud subscriptions. Cloud-based subscriptions are a key part of most video doorbells' business models, and Apple already has HomeKit Security Video for camera and iCloud integration.

How Apple plans to secure your home

According to Bloomberg, the smart doorbell won't just alert you when someone is approaching, it'll use Face ID to recognise yourself and other residents and unlock the door automatically. However, it won't be a smart lock itself.

It will instead work with third party locks via a wireless connection. That way it could scan your face, and if it's teamed up with a smart lock, it'd give the lock the thumbs-up to let you in. For visitors, you'd be able to use the camera to see and / or communicate with them before granting entry remotely.

Given that any Apple-branded device is likely to cost more than any of the current best video doorbells, there needs to be a unique selling point to make people consider the Apple option – so that needs to be more than just ease of use.

Apple is reportedly going to use the privacy angle. As with iPhone and Apple Intelligence, Apple intends to make its privacy protections a key part of the marketing.

Although the doorbell is "deep in development" Bloomberg also hedges its bets. It claims that Apple may not actually make it.

It may decide to design the tech and then licence it to the likes of Belkin or Logitech. If you're a HomeKit user you'll no doubt already know that the choice of HomeKit-compatible video doorbells is very small. And so, an Apple-made (or Apple-designed but licensed to others to make) device could be very welcome.