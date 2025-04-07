Yale’s new smart lock now works with Google Home and your Nest video doorbell

QUICK SUMMARY Yale has announced its new Smart Lock with Matter. Replacing the Nest x Yale Lock, the new smart lock is designed for Google Home and can be paired with your Nest video doorbells. The Yale Smart Lock with Matter is expected to launch this summer.

Yale has just announced its latest smart lock, following the news that Google was discontinuing the Nest x Yale Lock. The new Yale Smart Lock with Matter works with Google Home and can be paired with your Nest video doorbell for a full smart front door solution.

Google has been discontinuing a fair few products as of late, including its Nest Protect Smoke Alarm . Google has collaborated with Yale before on the Nest x Yale smart lock which launched in 2018, but now, this smart lock is being discontinued as well in favour of this new Yale launch.

The Yale Smart Lock with Matter offers greater smart home compatibility than before. While the smart lock is primarily designed for Google Home, the Yale Smart Lock with Matter will also work with Alexa, Apple Home, Samsung SmartThings, and other Matter-enabled smart home platforms.

Thanks to its Matter compatibility, the Yale Smart Lock with Matter can connect to Google Home, the Yale Access app via Bluetooth and other Matter smart home apps using a compatible Matter controller and Thread border router. Currently, it doesn’t have built-in Wi-Fi so you’ll need the controller or router to use it.

Judging from the product photos, the Yale Smart Lock with Matter has been given a stylish design that complements Google Nest video doorbells . The lock has the same oblong shape as a Nest doorbell and is available in similar colours, like Snow, Ash and Matte Black.

Looking at the Yale Smart Lock with Matter, it’s quite simple with its subtle keypad and keyhole, so you can use a physical key to unlock the door. The Yale Smart Lock with Matter can also be unlocked with an entry code and with your compatible app of choice.

But what’s most impressive about the Yale Smart Lock with Matter is its battery life. Yale has stated that the Yale Smart Lock with Matter has up to 12 months of battery, which is much longer than other smart locks on the market.

