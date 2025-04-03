Google drops its Nest smoke alarms but First Alert has it covered

QUICK SUMMARY Google will no longer be manufacturing new Nest Protect smoke alarms, so it partnered with First Alert on the new First Alert Smart Smoke & CO Alarm. It’s compatible with existing Google Nest smoke alarms and the Google Home app, and available for $129.99.

Following the announcement that Google Nest will stop manufacturing its Nest Protect Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Alarms, First Alert has stepped in to offer a solution. The new First Alert Smart Smoke & CO Alarm can be integrated with the Google Home ecosystem and existing Nest Protect alarms, so current users won’t lose any features.

In a recent blog post , Google explained that “after a decade of protecting homes globally, we’re ready to pass the torch to our partners, enabling them to lead the future of smart home safety through continued innovation.” The partner in question is First Alert, a home safety brand that’s owned by Resideo.

The result from this partnership is the First Alert Smart Smoke & CO Alarm, a 2-in-1 alarm that is compatible with existing Google Nest Protect alarms and the Google Home app. As Google states, “you’ll be able to control both using the Google Home app, providing a unified safety system.”

For current users of Nest Protect alarms, this is good news as you don’t have to retire your alarm or get a new one. Instead, you can extend your existing coverage using your Nest Protect alarm and the new First Alert Smart Smoke & CO Alarm together.

(Image credit: First Alert)

How this works is if one of your alarms goes off, all compatible and connected alarms will alert you to what’s happening and where the danger is, whether you’re at home or away. The First Alert Smart Smoke & CO Alarm works with both Google Home and First Alert apps, where you can silence alarms and do essential safety check-ups on them.

Using Precision Detection advanced sensing technology, the First Alert Smart Smoke & CO Alarm offers early warnings as it’s better equipped to modern home constructions. It has a wide Wi-Fi range, and wired or wireless interconnectivity that creates the synchronised system that provides coverage of all compatible alarms. As it works alongside old Nest Protect alarms, the First Alert Smart Smoke & CO Alarm has been designed to be easy to install so you don’t have to replace anything and instead, can just add to your system.

The First Alert Smart Smoke & CO Alarm is available as battery or hardwire options, and will be available in the US and Canada in the next few months. It’s expected to be priced at $129.99.