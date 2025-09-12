iPhone 17 Pro pre-order deals – here are the best offers on the new Pro and Pro Max

The iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max are now available to pre-order and there are already some cracking deals on handset plans from the UK's networks.

Apple's latest and greatest iPhones are a bit different this year. They ditch the titanium surround found on the last couple of generations, in favour of an aluminium unibody chassis and added protection through the brand's proprietary Ceramic Shield glass.

You also get a new colour in the form of Cosmic Orange, which is available alongside Silver and Deep Blue variants, and you can even secure a 2TB model for the first time.

Here there are the best pre-order deals on the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max from UK retailers and operators. We'll update the deals when more prices and offers become available.

Apple and networks plan to start shipping on Friday 19 September 2025.

From Apple.com Apple iPhone 17 Pro: £1,099 at Apple UK You can pre-order the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max from Apple itself, with prices starting at £1,099 for the Pro and £1,199 for the Pro Max. That's for the 256GB model, although storage goes up to a mammoth 2TB this year.

From Three UK Apple iPhone 17 Pro + unlimited data: £50.89 at Three Home Broadband Three is offering unlimited data and the 256GB iPhone 17 Pro from £50.89 a month over 24 months. There's an upfront cost of £40 for the phone and the cheapest price can be secured when you trade in an iPhone 15 Pro or higher – securing up to £400 off the final cost.

From Sky Mobile Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max + 10GB of data: £48 at Sky Sky has great deals on the iPhone 17 Pro but arguably its best is reserved for the Pro Max. You can get the new, larger iPhone with 256GB of storage for £45 a month with no upfront fee. That's on a plan with 10GB of data. You can also get up to £560 off when you trade in an old phone.

From Vodafone Apple iPhone 17 Pro + 1GB of data: £35.33 at Vodafone Ltd If you trade-in an old phone, you can get up to £16.67 per month knocked off your Vodafone plan, which means you can get the iPhone 17 Pro on a 1GB data tariff from just £35.33 per month. There's a £40 upfront fee for the handset, too.

From O2 Apple iPhone 17 Pro + unlimited data: £64.29 at O2 Mobiles As well as unlimited data and the iPhone 17 Pro 256GB model, you get 3-months of Disney+ and roaming access across 49 EU destinations at no extra cost. That's on the network's classic plan for £64.29 per month and £30 upfront for the phone.

From EE Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max + unlimited data: £67.87 at EE EE has several deals on the Pro and Pro Max, but this one catches our eye most. You get the 256GB iPhone 17 Pro Max with unlimited data and a whole host of added extras for £67.82 per month, and £30 upfront. The add-ons include free Apple One and unlimited Apple Watch data if you want to add a new or existing smartwatch to your plan.

We're still waiting to hear from other retailers and networks on their best plans, so will update with new great offers when possible.

You can also check out our coverage on the iPhone Air and iPhone 17, which are also available to pre-order today.

And it's worth noting that, if you're not ready to upgrade your iPhone yet, iOS 26 will be available for your existing device in the next few days.