Roll on summer – DREO’s new misting fans take cooling power to the next level

QUICK SUMMARY DREO has announced its new TurboCool Misting Fan series at CES 2026. Available in three models, the new DREO TurboCool Misting Fans use ultra-fine misting particles to cool you down without leaving too much moisture behind.

DREO is shifting everyone’s minds from the cold winter months to summertime with its new TurboCool Misting Fan series, as announced at CES 2026. The new TurboCool Misting fans are available in three models, and use ultrasonic misting to cool you and your home.

Now, I know what you’re thinking – it’s not exactly the season to be talking about fans , especially not in the UK where it’s currently snowing. But DREO’s new TurboCool Misting fans have got me looking forward to the warmer months of 2026 more so than before.

Misting fans have become increasingly popular over the past year, with brands like Shark and EGO introducing non-wet misting models in 2025. But one of the main issues some brands have with misting fans is the water ejection being too wet and causing your floors or furniture to become slippy or sticky.

But the upcoming DREO TurboCool Misting fans seem to have solved that problem with its combination of high-performance airflow and ultrasonic misting. The fans use ultra-fine mist particles as small as 17 microns to offer a powerful cooling effect that isn’t too damp but still helps you manage the heat.

(Image credit: DREO)

Depending on your needs, the DREO TurboCool Misting fans are available in three models. The TurboCool Misting Fan 765S is the main model as it has 3-in-1 cooling functionality, the TurboCool Misting Fan 516S is best for smaller spaces and the TurboCool Outdoor Misting Fan 711AS can be used both indoors and outdoors.

But DREO hasn’t stopped there. The brand has also announced its new MotionSync technology, a new way to control your fan’s airflow alongside the DREO app and voice controls. Debuting on the TurboPoly Fan 765S, MotionSync allows users to simply point their fan remotes in the direction they want the airflow to go for easier and quicker adjustments.

Neon RGBIC technology also compliments DREO’s new fans and air purifiers , giving you visual feedback about your environment, like temperature, humidity and air quality. So, instead of checking your phone or looking at a screen, you can see what’s happening via the lighting on your devices like the DREO Smart Air Purifier 530S.

The DREO TurboCool Misting Fan Series is expected to launch in April 2026 , just in time for spring and summer.