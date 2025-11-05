These new Grand Seiko watches are the perfect icy accessory for winter

QUICK SUMMARY Grand Seiko has launched four new watches, including two mechanical GMTs and two quartz watches. The Snowdrop, Moondrop and Skyflake watches are inspired by autumn and winter, and are available to pre-order now.

Grand Seiko has just dropped four new watches to its Elegance and Heritage collections. Inspired by early spring and late autumn, the new launches include two mechanical GMTs and two quartz watches that are perfect for the winter months – and they’re not too pricey either.

The two GMT watches from Grand Seiko are aptly called Snowdrop and Moondrop. Both are inspired by the ‘Nature of Time’ theme that Grand Seiko favours in its designs, and are powered by the automatic GMT Calibre 9S66 movement which gives the 39.5mm watches a power reserve of 72 hours.

Both the Snowdrop and Moondrop watches have similar dial designs, except the former comes in white while the latter has a dark blue shade. The dials have a geometric pressed pattern and stainless steel hour markers, complete with a date window at three o’clock.

(Image credit: Grand Seiko)

My favourite feature of the Snowdrop and Moondrop watches is the second timezone which loops around the inner circle of the dial. The numbers are depicted in blue for Snowdrop and gold for Moondrop, and there’s an additional GMT hand that tracks it, alongside the stainless steel hour and minute hands that point at the regular hours.

Both are finished with a black crocodile leather strap, and show off their mechanical movements via the exhibition caseback. They’re priced at £4,500.

(Image credit: Grand Seiko)

For something more winter-themed, the Grand Seiko Skyflake has a light blue dial that’s etched to look like the sky that’s reflected in snow. A quartz watch, the Skyflake measures 37.5mm and is powered by the 9F62 quartz calibre movement which gives it an impressive three year power reserve.

Priced at £3,700, Skyflake is a delicate-looking watch that’s made from high-intensity, robust titanium. The material makes it incredibly lightweight and brighter which offsets the blue of the dial. Aside from the colour, the dial is simple with just hour markers, hour and minute hands and a date window.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Grand Seiko)

These new Grand Seiko watches are available to pre-order now.