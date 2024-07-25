New Timex watch is a sci-fi inspired take from its own history

Quick Summary Timex just unveiled its latest watch – and it comes straight from their back catalogue. Based on a design from 1975, this one is certain to split some opinions.

While the best watches on the market are filled with great features, they're not always attainable. With price tags regularly running into the five, six and even seven figures, many people are simply priced out of owning these models.

Fortunately for those of us with far shallower pockets, there are many more affordable watch brands out there. These treasure value-for-money over price tag size, giving users cool designs and decent specs at much more manageable prices.

For this, Timex watches are a great buy. A brand with a decent degree of heritage, their range consists of cool designs and crossovers, with bags of personality to boot.

That's exactly what we have with their latest launch – the Timex Q 1975 Enigma. Based on the design of their 1975 original, this watch was dubbed the 'Mystery Dial' thanks to the brands attempt at creating a floating hands aesthetic.

The dial is a deep navy-blue colour, with quite a grey look at different angles. The majority of the hands are also painted in this hue, leaving white and red tips to tell the time.

All of that sits inside a stainless steel cushion case. That pairs with a neat stainless steel bracelet which gives the illusion of having no links, and is topped with a domed acrylic crystal.

Look, obviously this actually is a seventies design, but you really can tell. It looks like the sort of watch which would have been worn in an episode of Red Dwarf. It's tube socks, pet rocks, shag carpets and the Sony Walkman.

Elsewhere, on the dial you'll find a day and date complication at the three o'clock position. That sits in black with white writing, offering up even more stealthiness as you look over the dial.

Priced at just £180, this is a really interesting prospect. It's a design which will almost certainly split opinion, but there is no getting around the fact that this watch has a cool edge. If you're into that whole retro-tinged vibe, this is a must have.