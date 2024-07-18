New Timex watch is a bargain Rolex homage by a luxury fashion designer

Quick Summary The latest Timex release has arrived, and it has more than an air of Rolex about it. The Timex x Jacquie Aiche Golden Eye collection looks like a great affordable Rolex homage.

If you're a lover of the best watches on the market, you'll be aware of just what an expensive hobby it is. While the sector is widening all the time, the majority of pieces are still costly.

If you're a fan of the best Rolex watches, things are likely even more bleak. These pieces aren't just eye-wateringly expensive, they're also pretty much unobtainable. Many users speak about waiting for years for their watch of choice, without ever having one bestowed upon them.

Fortunately, their design inspiration can also be seen in a range of other pieces on the market – including those at a much more affordable price point. That's exactly what we get with this new Timex x Jacquie Aiche Golden Eye collection.

Unashamedly wearing parts from a range of models in the Swiss-crown brand's collection, this is a really special looking piece. You'll find a fluted bezel surrounding the dial, which is available in either purple or red, each with its own texture thank to the use of agate and jade.

In the centre of the dial is the starburst tribe eye motif. That's a signature of the Jacquie Aiche collection, and sits beneath the centre mounted hands here.

At the three o'clock position, you'll find a date window, with a cyclops on the crystal for magnification. That's met at 12 o'clock with a full day indicator, for total representation of time, day and date on one dial.

The bracelet is a jubilee-style five-link design. That looks really classy, and lends a more jewellery-like appearance to the piece. I've had similar results with the Christopher Ward Consort bracelet – the five-link design is just perfect for this.

You'll also spot the gold-toned finish. That's plated stainless steel, though you probably shouldn't be expecting anything else at the price point. These models retail for £325 in the UK (around $420 or AU$625, directly converted), which is a real bargain given the appearance – these could easily pass for a watch worth three times that amount.