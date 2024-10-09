Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2024 is at its lowest price for Prime Day, but you need to be quick

There are plenty of great Lego deals on Amazon as part of its Prime Big Deal Days event, but few will be as popular as this one.

That's because there's always a rush to get hold of the latest Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar each year, especially when it's available with such a great discount.

The Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2024 is holiday-themed, has 18 collectible mini toys and six exclusive minifigs behind the 24 doors – to be opened on the build up to Christmas Day. And it's available with an amazing 20% right now – making the set just $35.99.

There's currently no indication of when the offer might expire, although the Prime Big Deal Days sale ends at the end of play today, Wednesday 9 October 2024.

However, it could even be over even sooner as there's every likelihood the Calendar will sell out – it often does.

We suggest you snap it up quickly, therefore, or run the risk of missing out. It'll be even more popular the closer we get to the holidays.

Unlike many of the Prime Big Deal Days products, you seemingly don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage, although that will expedite delivery and give you access to all the other deals across the site.

And you get a whole stack of bonuses too, including Prime Video access. There's even a 30-day free trial period for new subscribers you can take advantage of, so it's worth signing up for now if you haven't before and even canceling your subscription before needing to pay a penny in fees.