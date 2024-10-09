Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2024 is at its lowest price for Prime Day, but you need to be quick

There are plenty of great Lego deals on Amazon as part of its Prime Big Deal Days event, but few will be as popular as this one.
That's because there's always a rush to get hold of the latest Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar each year, especially when it's available with such a great discount.
The Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2024 is holiday-themed, has 18 collectible mini toys and six exclusive minifigs behind the 24 doors – to be opened on the build up to Christmas Day. And it's available with an amazing 20% right now – making the set just $35.99.
The 2024 edition of the ever-popular Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar features six minifigs of movie and TV characters (some in Christmas sweaters), plus 18 mini toys of famous ships and craft.
There's currently no indication of when the offer might expire, although the Prime Big Deal Days sale ends at the end of play today, Wednesday 9 October 2024.
However, it could even be over even sooner as there's every likelihood the Calendar will sell out – it often does.
We suggest you snap it up quickly, therefore, or run the risk of missing out. It'll be even more popular the closer we get to the holidays.
Unlike many of the Prime Big Deal Days products, you seemingly don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage, although that will expedite delivery and give you access to all the other deals across the site.
And you get a whole stack of bonuses too, including Prime Video access. There's even a 30-day free trial period for new subscribers you can take advantage of, so it's worth signing up for now if you haven't before and even canceling your subscription before needing to pay a penny in fees.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.