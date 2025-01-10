The Lego retro gaming set I've always wanted is finally on its way

Quick Summary
Nintendo has announced that it is working with Lego on a second set based on one of its consoles.
The Lego Game Boy will be launched in October 2025, according to a teaser posted on X.
Lego and Nintendo have been collaborating for a while now, with a whole range of sets based on Mario. In addition, the two combined for a Lego version of the iconic Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) in 2020.
The toy manufacturer dabbled in the retro gaming field a further time since, producing the Atari 2600 a couple of years ago. And now it looks like it's going to have another stab at a classic console.
Nintendo has posted on its official X account that a new tie-in set is coming later this year, and this time it's quite possibly the most exciting yet. We're finally getting an official Lego Game Boy.
Build the classic Nintendo system in LEGO® form. Coming October 2025. pic.twitter.com/4NnMcpWk8gJanuary 9, 2025
There are few clues on what it'll look like, which is no real surprise considering that it won't be released until October, but we do have at least some idea thanks to, well, Lego Ideas.
Lego Ideas is a community-centric part of the manufacturer's website whereby amateur builders can show off and propose their own creations. Others then get to vote on them, and the ones that get the most support have the possibility of becoming a real set one day – licensing permitting.
We've had some real success stories from Lego Ideas, including the Home Alone house and the Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters. And, if you look on their now, there's a Lego Game Boy concept made by builder ChaMi.
We expect the finished version to have a bit more finesse, especially when it comes to the game cartridge, but it's a great indication of what's possible. We just also hope that Nintendo does something cool with the screen, considering the animated game of Mario that appears on the Lego NES.
Sadly, it looks like we'll have to wait a while to find out for sure, as the launch date is a long way away, but I for one am allowing myself to get at least a little excited.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
