Lego bringing original 60s TV Batmobile back to life – the set I've always wanted

Quick Summary
A new Lego Batmobile set based on the car in the 1960s TV series is coming, according to a pre-order listing on Smyths Toys in the UK.
Priced at a reasonable £129.99, it will apparently be available from 1 October.
Lego will soon introduce a new set that will have me putting my hand in my pocket immediately.
Not yet officially announced, the Lego DC 76328 set has nonetheless appeared on Smyths Toys for pre-order in the UK. It's a 1,822 piece build of the Batmobile from the 1960s TV series, complete with a minifigure of Adam West's Batman.
Lego has a long-running partnership with Warner's DC comic brand and has released numerous Batmobiles as part of its adult lineup in the past, including the Tumbler from Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight Trilogy, and the 1989 Batmobile from Tim Burton's Batman.
The latter is now discontinued, but can still be found listed on some retail sites.
Neither of them hold a candle to the classic car from the cheesiest show on TV, though. And I'm thrilled it's finally coming as a major Lego set.
According to the Smyths Toys' listing, it features a moulded windscreen, rotatable wheels, authentic decorations, and a boot that opens to reveal the Bat-Computer. You also get a "chassis plate" listing some of the set's features for display.
The pre-order page states that stock is expected to be available from 1 October 2024, so it is unlikely to be long before Lego announces the set formally. And remarkably for a build this big (and long-awaited) it's currently priced at just £129.99.
In comparison, the Batmobile Tumbler is £229.99 and only features a couple of hundred pieces more.
It's worth noting that Lego fansite Brick Fanatics claims the Tumbler will also be discontinued before the end of the year, so if you want to make sure that's in your collection, you need to order one soon.
It seems it's a one-in, one-out policy for Batmobiles at Lego these days.
Oh, and if you fancy catching up on the masterpiece that is the 60s Batman series, there are four seasons available to buy on Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV right now. And you can rent or buy the 1966 Batman: The Movie from multiple digital retailers, including YouTube.
Now all we need is a Lego Shark Repellent Bat-Spray.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
By Carrie Marshall
By Carrie Marshall
By Carrie Marshall
By Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
By Andy Sansom
By Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
By Andy Sansom
By Max Slater-Robins