Move over Millennium Falcon, a $1K Lego Death Star could be on its way

Quick Summary Lego is tipped to introduce its biggest Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series set yet. A new Lego Star Wars Death Star will reportedly be released in 2025 and could cost a minimum of $1,000.

There have been some superb Lego Star Wars sets over the last few years, bolstered by the Ultimate Collector Series for adults.

The Lego Star Wars Millennium Flacon is undoubtedly the most popular – hence it sells out just about every major deals event – but there are plenty of others too. I'm building the Lego Star Wars Jabba's Sail Barge set at the moment, which is also epic.

However, they might all pale into insignificance if a rumoured new addition for 2025 comes true. An all-new UCS version of the Death Star is tipped by those in the know, and there are even claims that it could be the first to retail for $1,000 or more.

Now you'll probably find the last Lego Star Wars Death Star currently listed around that amount online, but that's because it has been retired and resellers have added a massive mark-up (it originally retailed for £410 in the UK). The new set is said to be coming with that ticket from launch.

Brick Fanatics predicts that rumoured build could come with more than 8,000 bricks (the Sail Barge has 3943 pieces, in comparison). However, it won't be the largest Death Star Lego has constructed in the past. That honour goes to the 500,000 brick monstrosity made for a themed exhibition at Legoland Windsor a few years back.

Installing the 500,000 LEGO brick Death Star! - YouTube Watch On

It stood as the centrepiece for the experience (which I visited around seven years ago) and measured 2.4-metres wide.

The new model obviously won't be that big, but it'll still make a major dent in your display cabinet or on a bookcase... it'll also make a mighty dent on your bank balance. But just think of the fun you'll have in building it.

We'll update when we have official details of the set – if it does turn out to true.

In the meantime, here are a few other, less wallet-busting Lego Star Wars builds you might want to consider instead.