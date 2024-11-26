Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon just dropped to its cheapest price ever for Black Friday

The Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collector Series is so highly sought after, it's usually the centrepiece of each major sales event – and Black Friday is no exception.

That comes as no surprise really, considering it's normally £735. So collectors and fans alike are more than happy to see it heavily discounted.

Well, we have even better news than usual today, as we've found the set discounted even more than usual – you can get massive £210 off at Argos right now.

UK toy store Smyths even has an extra penny knocked off the price, as it's selling it for just £524.99 if you'd rather buy it from there. John Lewis is stocking at that price too.

One word of warning though, the deals on this set are so popular, it's likely to sell out swiftly.

was £734.99 now £524.99 at John Lewis An awesome set for any adult builder, the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collector Series is a behemoth set that includes two crews of minifigs – representing the original trilogy and last few films.

If that deal's still too rich for your tastes, Smyths Toys has also reduced the 1,351 piece Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon, which is still a superb set.

It also comes with seven minifigures from the different Star Wars movies – Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, C-3PO, R2-D2, Finn, Boolio, and D-O.

Usually £149.99, you can now get it for just £124.99 – £25 off..

was £149.99 now £124.99 at smythstoys.com The standard Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon set comes with seven minifigs and can be opened to play with them inside the ship.

A final Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon option is available too. The adult collectible 75375 set is similar to the Lego Star Wars helmets range, so is smaller and designed to be displayed after the build.

Like the Ultimate Collector Series, it is available with a nice discount, now priced at £54.99 on Amazon – a 27% drop on its usual £74.99 ticket.

was £74.99 now £54.99 at Amazon This set is for display and comes on its own plinth when built. You get 921 pieces, so it's a great little project for adults on a Sunday afternoon.

Why buy the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Collector Series set?

The Collector Series Millennium Falcon is a mammoth build that will take a fair while to complete. It comprises 7,541 pieces and comes with two complete crews, with the likes of Han Solo and Chewbacca joined by Finn and Rey from the more recent movies.

Once constructed, the Millennium Falcon has removable hull pieces so you can see inside at the intricate detail, and its replica scale means the crew can even fit inside the cockpit.

It really is a rather special Lego set that you'll covet for years (I know I would).