This is the Technics turntable of your dreams (even though it doesn’t play records)

The iconic Technics SL-1200 turntable has been recreated in Lego.
It's currently a Lego Ideas project so you can vote to help it become an actual product.
The Technics SL-1200 is one of the most famous turntables ever made, and when we reviewed the rebooted Technics SL-1200GR we gave it the full five stars. Now there's a new version that's just as desirable – there's only one slight problem... while it's faithful to the legend in almost every respect, it can't play records because it's made entirely out of Lego.
The turntable has been created by Lego Ideas poster Tomasso and it's made from "about 2,215 pieces". It's not a perfect copy of the original – Tomasso has deliberately made it look more toy-like so it's a better fit with the Lego universe – but it does copy all of the key features from the iconic SL-1200 MK2.
A legend in Lego
According to Tomasso: "This is arguably the most iconic and recognisable turntable ever made. It would be a cool addition to any DJ's, music lover's, or technology enthusiast's display collection.
"It is a historical piece that has shaped the world we live in."
He's right about that, as we said in our SL-1200GR review: "The word 'iconic' is bandied around willy-nilly these days, to the point where it has lost all meaning. However the Technics SL-1200 is a genuine icon."
The details Tomasso has included are:
- A built-in motor to drive the turntable
- Start and Stop buttons to control the motor
- Platter shaped in the scale of a 7-inch vinyl record
- A working tonearm with adjustable balance weight and anti-skating knob
- An adjustable pitch slider
- A removable 45 rpm adaptor
As with all Lego Ideas submissions, this isn't a product as yet. For that to happen, sufficient people need to vote for it.
At the time of writing the submission has 800 supporters and needs 200 more for the next milestone, so if you fancy helping make this iconic turntable into a real set then pop along to the Lego Ideas page and give it your support.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
