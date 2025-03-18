Amazon Spring Deal Days with up to 45% off starts next week

Quick Summary Amazon Spring Deal Days sale starts at midnight on Tuesday 25th March and end at 23:59 on Monday 31st March. Early deals are on now for a range of Amazon devices.

Amazon Spring Deal Days kicks off next week and promises impressive savings across the site. Starting on Tuesday 25th March, the sale is on for a full week and will end on Monday 31st March 2025.

Previous deals events have seen record lows on a range of tech, home and outdoor gear and this event promises to feature big brands such as Shark, Adidas, Ninja and Philips. So, if you're looking to refresh your home tech, next week could be the time to do it.

You don't need to wait until next week to find the deals, though. Early deals start today, with discounts on Amazon devices as well as Amazon Basics and Essentials ranges. There's even up to 20% off Amazon resale products for used, returned, and open-box items.

(Image credit: Amazon)

How do I find the deals?

If you want to explore all the deals, you can visit amazon.co.uk/springdealdays right now and see all available deals. As with previous Amazon sales events there will be some limited time Lightning Deals taking place over the week, where you'll need to move fast to get the deal.

Expect to see personalised deals showing up when you log in to Amazon, with items related to things you've searched for in the past, as well as any items that you have on your Wish List.

Is this for Prime members only?

The good news is that you don't need to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Spring Deal Days discounts. However, there will be some exclusive discounts available just for Prime members – plus the usual benefits of free one-day delivery.

If you're considering signing up to Prime, sales events like this are often reason enough to do so. Plus, you can always sign up for a free 30-day trial membership, which will cover you for the sale and beyond.

Look out for T3's coverage of the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale all next week, including round ups of some of the best deals available.